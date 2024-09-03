Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? Meet Former Swiss Tennis Pro Mirka Federer

Roger Federer, one of the most accomplished and revered tennis players in the world, has had a steadfast companion by his side throughout his illustrious career: his wife, Mirka Federer.

Although her name may not be as widely recognized as her husband's, Mirka has been an essential support system for Roger, and her influence extends far beyond the tennis court. Here's everything you need to know about Mirka Federer.

Who Is Roger Federer's Wife, Mirka Federer?

Throughout Roger Federer's illustrious tennis career, he has consistently acknowledged the pivotal role played by his wife, Miroslava "Mirka" Federer. Their enduring partnership and her unwavering support have been essential elements in Federer's journey to becoming one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Mirka Federer, a former professional tennis player herself, transitioned seamlessly into being her husband's rock and a devoted mother to their four children. Here's a comprehensive look at the remarkable life and contributions of Mirka Federer.

Mirka Federer stems from humble beginnings in Switzerland, following her birth in Slovakia. Her passion for tennis was ignited when, at the age of 9, she had a serendipitous encounter with tennis legend Martina Navratilova. Inspired by Navratilova's prowess, she pursued a career in tennis and eventually became a professional under her maiden name, Mirka Vavrinec.

As a serve-and-volley player, she achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 76 on the Women's Tennis Association tour and represented Switzerland in notable events such as the Fed Cup and the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

Mirka's influence extends beyond the realm of tennis - it inspired a character in the 2024 hit movie Challengers. The character portrayed by Zendaya in the film draws inspiration from Mirka's transition from a player to managing her husband's career, a role that resonated deeply with the movie's screenwriter, Justin Kuritzkes.

He was captivated by Mirka's resilience and her transition into managing Roger's career, a decision driven by her love for her family and her unwavering support for her husband.

Mirka Federer’s Age and Height

Born on 1 April 1978, Mirka Federer is 46-year-old presently. Being a pro tennis athlete in the past, Mirka stands at 5 ft. 9 in. or 1.74 m.

How did Roger and Mirka Federer meet?

Roger Federer's enduring love story with his wife, Mirka, has its roots in their shared passion for tennis. The couple first crossed paths at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, where they were both proudly representing their home country, Switzerland, in the sport they both loved.

After kindling their romance during this significant event, they embarked on a journey of love and partnership that led to their marriage in 2009. Their wedding, which took place in Roger's hometown of Basel, Switzerland, was an intimate and joyous occasion, surrounded by close friends and family.

In the years that followed, their love blossomed, and they became the proud parents of two sets of identical twins, solidifying their bond as a loving and dedicated family.

The profound connection and shared history that began at the Olympics have been a cornerstone of Roger and Mirka's enduring partnership. Roger has openly credited Mirka's unwavering support as a significant factor in his storied tennis career, acknowledging her pivotal role in his victories both on and off the court.

What does Mirka Federer do for a living?

Mirka Federer, formerly known as Mirka Vavrinec, embarked on a remarkable career as a professional tennis player. Growing up in Switzerland after her birth in Slovakia, her passion for tennis was sparked by a serendipitous encounter with tennis legend Martina Navratilova at the age of 9.

Inspired by Navratilova's influence, Mirka pursued a career in tennis, ultimately becoming a serve-and-volley player who excelled on hard courts. Her dedication and talent propelled her to a career-high singles ranking of No. 76 in the world on the Women's Tennis Association tour.

Although she didn't secure titles during her professional singles career, her participation in prestigious events, including representing Switzerland in the Fed Cup team and the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, showcased her prowess and commitment to the sport. It was in Sydney where she crossed paths with Roger Federer, creating a pivotal and life-changing moment for both of their lives.

Despite her remarkable potential, a persistent foot injury unfortunately led to her retirement from professional tennis after competing alongside her future husband in the 2001 Hopman Cup.

Apart from a busy lifestyle as a partner of a top athlete, Mirka Federer is actively involved in philanthropy, serving as a member of the board of trustees for the Roger Federer Foundation. The Foundation plays a crucial role in supporting educational projects in southern Africa and Switzerland, with a focus on providing access to quality education for underprivileged children.

In 2022, the Federer family embarked on a meaningful visit to Lesotho in southern Africa to observe firsthand one of the programs funded by the foundation, highlighting Mirka's hands-on involvement in the organization's initiatives.

Under Mirka's leadership and dedication, the Roger Federer Foundation has had a significant impact, benefiting over 2 million children by providing them with improved educational opportunities since its establishment in 2003.

How many kids does Federer have?

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, are proud parents of four children. They welcomed their first set of babies, identical twins Charlene Riva and Myla Rose, in July 2009, shortly after their wedding. Roger expressed the immense joy and gratitude he felt, stating, "This is the greatest day of our lives."

In 2014, their family expanded with the arrival of another set of identical twins, boys Leo and Lenny, further enriching their lives. Roger has openly shared the profound impact of fatherhood, emphasizing how it enhances everything for him and reflects the deep fulfillment he finds in family life and marriage.

As a dedicated father and husband, Roger embraces the role of family life, cherishing the unique bond he shares with each of his four children and finding deep meaning in the experiences that come with parenthood.

What happened to Mirka Federer?

Mirka, formerly known as Mirka Vavrinec during her tennis career, competed professionally and proudly represented Switzerland at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Unfortunately, her time in the sport was cut short by a career-ending foot injury.

Beyond her athletic endeavors, Mirka and Roger are actively involved in philanthropy, exemplified by their substantial donations to support Swiss families impacted by COVID-19 and their contributions towards education in Africa through the Roger Federer Foundation.

How much is Federer's wife's ring worth?

Mirka Federer's engagement ring has become a topic of widespread fascination and speculation, especially after it was prominently showcased during the Wimbledon final. Jewellery expert Lazar Cebbar, the owner of Elizza in Zurich, has weighed in on the subject, estimating the value of the impressive rock.

Cebbar has described the ring as an Emerald Cut, with diamonds likely reaching a substantial 7.0 carats or more. He has appraised the value of the ring to be in the range of approximately half a million Swiss francs, and suggested that it could potentially surpass a million francs due to its rarity and purity. To put this into perspective, one million Swiss Francs equate to about $1.45 million.

The attention on Mirka Federer's ring was further fueled by controversial remarks made by BBC commentator and former British player Andrew Castle during the Wimbledon final. Castle's comments about the ring, specifically his remark about it not looking like costume jewellery, sparked criticism from TV viewers who felt that his focus should have been on the on-court action rather than making comments about Mirka's appearance.

