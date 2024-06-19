Roger Goodell Shreds His NFL Network’s Standards During ‘Sunday Ticket’ Testimony

In the ongoing lawsuit filed against the NFL for selling the “Sunday Ticket” package at increased prices, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made an announcement to eliminate the games that are not up to quality of broadcasting standards. The decision to eliminate Thursday Night football games from the NFL network came as a shocker for many football enthusiasts.

Thursday night games were a part of NFL Network from 2006 to 2013. After this period, NBC and CBS took the package for three seasons, and then Fox took the package for five seasons.

Thursday Night games will be missed from NFL Network

After the antitrust lawsuit that was filed against the NFL, Goodell stated that “Sunday Ticket” lies in the premium portfolio of the NFL and it sets an example for the NFL telecasts. However, during this process, Goodell made a big revelation.

Goodell stated,” I had my own opinion that our production was below standards that the networks [Fox and CBS] had set. We had not met that standard.” Sharing this news, MLFootball’s Twitter account wrote, “NEWS: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pulled the Thursday Night Football games from NFL Network because the production was not up to his standards. Wow. About his own network. COMPLETELY SHREDS THEM.”

Now the Thursday night games will be aired on CBS, NBC, Fox, and Amazon Prime. Moreover, the league made a deal worth $1 billion per year for 11 years with Amazon.

Lawsuit against the NFL

Following the lawsuit, Goodell appeared in the courtroom as a witness from the NFL, where he stated, “Fans make that choice whether they wanted it or not. I’m sure there were fans who said it was too costly.”

In case the NFL is found guilty then the league would have to pay $7 Billion in damages and that can go up to $21 Billion, because antitrust cases can triple the damages. However, only the time will disclose whether the league is found guilty or not but one thing is for sure, the fans are going to miss the Thursday night games on the NFL network.