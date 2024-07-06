Roman Reigns and CM Punk to Team Up Against New Bloodline: WWE Report

Former WWE undisputed universal champion, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, is out of action since losing his championship crown at WrestleMania XL at the hands of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the return of Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, in action. As per some previous reports by Xero News, Roman Reigns is near to returning to the WWE squared circle near SummerSlam 2024.

WWE built a major storyline for Roman Reigns from SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, where Solo Sikoa refused to take orders from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, kicked Jimmy Uso out, and introduced a new member to Bloodline, Tama Tonga.

Over time, two members more members, Tango Loa and Jacob Fatu, joined the New Bloodline faction and are now dominating the SmackDown roster. At the Madison Square Garden edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa recently announced himself as the new Tribal Chief and wanted Wisman Paul Heyman to accept him as Tribal Chief.

But Paul Heyman gathered all the strength and refused to accept Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief and replace the OG Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, which angered Solo Sikoa and New Bloodline. They launched an attack on Paul Heyman and power-bombed “Tribal Chief” on the announcer's table.

Fans are now expecting a return. The clock is ticking, and Roman Reigns can now return anytime soon, and Roman Reigns can go after New Bloodline.

On a recent episode of WOR, Dave Meltzer predicted that WWE hinted at a major tie-up between Roman Reigns and CM Punk on SmackDown two weeks ago.

Dave Meltzer said, “They’ve also done a tease that (CM) Punk could join with (Roman) Reigns because they’ve pushed the connection with (Paul) Heyman.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 timing

WWE enthusiasts are now just hours away from the 12 edition of Money in the Bank pay-per-view. WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The WWE Universe is excited to witness big WWE superstars announced on the card, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Kevin Ownes, Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton, and more. Here is a compilation of the official times for different regions.

Australia (AEST):

- Start Time: 9 AM AEST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 8 AM AEST (July 7)

- Standard Time: AEST

India (IST):

- Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 2:30 PM IST

- Standard Time: IST

United States of America (PDT):

- Start Time: 4 PM PT

- Countdown Show: 3 PM PT

- Standard Time: PDT

United States of America (CDT):

- Start Time: 6 PM CT

- Countdown Show: 5 PM CT

- Standard Time: CDT

United States of America (ET):

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

- Standard Time: EDT

United Kingdom(BST):

- Start Time: midnight BST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 11 PM BST (July 6)

- Standard Time: BST

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Match Card

1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up

2. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up

3. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up

