Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Should Reunite at SummerSlam 2024, Says Former WWE Employee

After the mega success of WWE Money in the Bank 2024, the company is all set to host another massive premium live event; widely regarded as the second biggest PLE, which WWE hosts annually after WrestleMania.

WWE’s next PLE is Summer Slam 2024, marking the 37th edition of the premium live event franchise. WWE fanatics are highly excited for the Summer Slam this year, and one reason is the stacked match card. All four major WWE championships, including the WWE Women's Champion, the WWE Undisputed Championship, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Women's Heavyweight Champion, are on the line.

Fans are also excited about the potential comeback of former WWE undisputed champion Roman Reigns at Summer Slam 2024.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns’ reunion

Former WWE employee commentator Matt Camp predicted an exciting angle. WWE could possibly plan a cross-over between Roman Reigns and Main Event Jey Uso, as fans have already predicted that Roman Reigns will resemble the OG Bloodline in the end. The Bloodline saga will be one of the best storylines in recent memories. WWE has planted seeds for future spectacles already.

Matt Camp predicted while talking at The Wrestling Matt Podcast, “What if Jey and Roman had an interaction at SummerSlam? That means way more than Jey being in some random title match. If Jey and Roman cross paths at SummerSlam, you couldn't tell me anything you could do with Jey right now, and that would mean more than that because people know what the history is there. That goes a long way.”

Roman Reigns should not return at Summer Slam 2024, says WWE legend

Former WWE Hall of Famer and legend Eric Bischoff expressed on 83 Podcast why WWE should not pull the trigger too early and bring back Roman Reigns on television at Summer Slam 2024.

Eric Bischoff shared his reason explaining, “Okay, Roman (Reigns) is gone, but there have been so many moves on the chessboard since that time that it's hard even to recognize, 'Oh yeah, he's been gone!' So much going on; nobody's missing him.”



He continued, “Just deep down in your instincts, your subconscious says, 'God, I really like to see Roman show up. God, I wonder if Roman (Reigns) is going to surprise us tonight. They are not there yet,”

Summer Slam 2024 match card

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

