Roman Reigns and Taylor Swift Share This Important Trait, Says WWE Star Who Is Also Friends With Travis Kelce

The WWE star Baron Corbin is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. The former United States Champion once met Taylor Swift last year while attending a game of the Chiefs. Recalling the meeting, Corbin noted that the musician and WWE's Roman Reigns have something in common.

The Lone Wolf recently sat down for an interview for Insider. He revealed that despite being the most recognized musician on the planet at the moment, the Lover singer doesn't let the ego get in her way, similar to how Roman Reigns is in the WWE locker room.

“It really teaches you that when people have an ego, they shouldn’t. You look at how the biggest star in the world acts. You should be the same. It’s the same reason I say in our locker room that if Roman Reigns doesn’t have an ego, nobody on this roster should. He is the standard at the top,” said Baron Corbin, drawing a comparison between Taylor Swift and Roman Reigns.

Baron Corbin played football before getting signed by WWE. He is friends with the Kansas City Chiefs's star player and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The WWE star further shared his experience of meeting the singer and taking a selfie with her. According to him, meeting a star of Taylor's magnitude was amazing. However, the most important point to note from the meeting was how grounded she was. The 34-year-old didn't act like a star when Corbin was around her.

Baron added that she acted like a normal, generous person and seemed sweet. When the wrestler was introduced to the pop star, she gave him a big hug. He described the moment as unbelievable, considering it was coming from the most popular star on the planet Earth.

Praising Taylor's personality, Baron Corbin stated he was amazed to see how down-to-earth she was during the meeting.

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world, and many prominent stars have appeared on WWE shows, especially WrestleMania. Seeing a star of Taylor Swift's stature performing at the Grandest Stage of Them All would be a treat for wrestling fans.

Meanwhile, before becoming an acclaimed musician, Taylor had ties with a professional wrestler in her younger days. The pop star and the current AEW star, Jeff Jarrett, were reportedly neighbors.

When Jeff's wife was diagnosed with cancer and got sick, Taylor babysat his children and looked after them like an older sister.

