Roman Reigns Bigger Star Over Cody Rhodes Amid Shared Babyface Status; WWE Hall of Famer Declares

SummerSlam 2024 marked the triumphant return of Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief’s attack on Sikoa also indicated that he is now listed as one of the top babyfaces on WWE alongside Cody Rhodes. But who out of the two is a bigger star?

In a recent interview on the Busted Open Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry weighed in on who, between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, is WWE’s bigger star. Although Cody Rhodes is currently the reigning and defending WWE Undisputed Champion, it does not diminish Roman Reigns’ status as a top star compared to the American Nightmare.

In fact, according to Mark Henry, Reigns still holds his throne as the company’s superior star, despite Cody Rhodes’ World Championship reign.

Mark Henry stated on the Busted Open Podcast: “Who’s the biggest star? Roman or Cody? Roman. I mean, we look at just what happened, you know, before mania. This that wasn’t that long ago. Three years being champion. Every commercial every media day, everything that revolves around WWE programming and the brand. It was Roman. The only reason that it’s not is because Roman went away.”

Make no mistake, Cody Rhodes is a larger-than-life star in his own right due to his humble beginnings and the roads he traveled to reach top-star status.

Mark Henry further expressed deep respect for Cody Rhodes for overcoming early challenges in his wrestling career. Henry acknowledges that Rhodes was in the trenches early on and he was there witnessing it all due to his mentorship of a young Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

Also Read: Watch: Viral Thread Highlights Roman Reigns's Most Unserious Moments in WWE

However, the value Roman Reigns brought to the brand of WWE is incomparable. And to match what Roman Reigns did during his legendary 1,316-day World Championship reign is a tough act to follow.

At present, both stars are two of the WWE’s major babyfaces. But, it is debatable that Roman Reigns outshines Rhodes as the bigger babyface, despite the latter's greater prominence in the media and notable reactions from the WWE Universe.

After helping Rhodes retain his championship, Roman Reigns made it clear that he would be coming after the World Championship once he was through with Solo Sikoa.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes has moved on from his rivalry with Solo Sikoa, as he is slated to defend his championship against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin.

Nonetheless, it’s only a matter of time before Roman Reigns starts chasing the championship again, given that he is entitled to a rematch after his WrestleMania loss.

Advertisement

Read More: Super Cena vs. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns: Fans Debate WWE's Top Draws