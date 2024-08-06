Roman Reigns Breaks Yet Another WWE Record With Explosive Summerslam Return

Roman Reigns' SummerSlam return is the point of discussion in the wrestling world currently. The comeback moment has surpassed all previous WWE records on social media. It has generated around 100 million views across all social media platforms within 24 hours, making it a new record. Additionally, the number is a new milestone at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Previously, the returns of The Rock and CM Punk held records on WWE's social media. CM Punk's return to Survivor Series 2023 amassed over 85 million views, while The Rock's comeback earlier this year racked up 89 million views. Hence, Roman's big comeback has surpassed both of their numbers on social media, proving he is the biggest draw in WWE right now.

Before SummerSlam 2024, a myriad of fans were speculating that Roman Reigns would return, seeking revenge from Solo Sikoa for his actions in recent months. Solo not only called out Roman Reigns but also announced himself as the new Tribal Chief of the family group. The comeback finally happened at the Cleveland Browns Stadium at the closing moment of the main event.

In the Bloodline Rules match, Cody Rhodes looked defenseless following attacks from Bloodline members, especially Jacob Fatu, whose vicious Splash took out the champion on the announce table. In this process, Jacob Fatu reportedly injured his foot.

Amid questions about whether the American Nightmare would be walking out the champion, Roman Reigns came as the savior of his former adversary. As soon as the Head of the Table's music hit, the crowd erupted in excitement.

Running into the ring, Reigns pounced on his cousin Solo Sikoa, taking him out with a Superman Punch followed by a devastating Spear. While Cody Rhodes looked baffled by Roman's actions, it allowed him to pin Solo and retain the belt at SummerSlam 2024.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is already slated to appear on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2024. Taking his actions into account, his issues lie with Solo Sikoa and Bloodline at the moment. In addition, he is seemingly a babyface now, as Solo is a bad guy.

For the first time in four years, Reigns would appear as a babyface on WWE programming, which WWE wanted from the beginning of his singles career. It would be exciting to see whether the Head of the Table assembles his own Bloodline, possibly with OG members Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The current Bloodline members are allegianced to Solo Sikoa.

