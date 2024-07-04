Roman Reigns’ Candid Reaction to the Rock Replacing Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL Revealed

The Rock made his shocking return to WWE in January and finally called out the ‘Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns. The match, much clamored for by fans, was then rumored to take place at the Show of Shows, WrestleMania 40.

However, things got complicated as Cody Rhodes had his story to finish. The American Nightmare earned his title shot against Roman Reigns by winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

However, despite winning the Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes announced he would not be challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, stepping aside for The Rock.

After the announcement on SmackDown, WWE cameras caught Roman Reigns’ reaction to the idea of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns’ initial reaction to The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes chose not to pursue Roman Reigns at WrestleMania on the February 2 edition of SmackDown. Although the announcement caused outrage among the fans, backstage footage shows how Roman Reigns felt about the swerve.

In the WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Triple H were seen expressing excitement following the February 2 SmackDown segment.

The then-undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, revealed on camera that he was all good with the decision, as The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match had been heavily discussed for years.

He stated, “It’s cool because our fans have been clamoring for this for a long time. So, it’s good to be able to give them something that they’re looking forward to. It’s good to deliver on something.”

Despite the buzz around the announcement, fans quickly turned on The Rock, accusing him of asserting his authority to steal Cody Rhodes’ spot. This led to Rhodes taking back what rightly belonged to him.

During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference on February 8, Cody Rhodes interrupted The Rock and Roman Reigns, exercising his right to face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. Not long after, chaos ensued as The Rock ended up slapping Cody Rhodes, garnering heel heat.

All in all, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock never materialized at WrestleMania due to creative conflicts. Had Cody Rhodes not been in the picture, the WWE Universe would have most definitely seen the match go down at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Rock and Roman Reigns joined hands to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL

In the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, The Rock perhaps became the most hated heel in WWE. After slapping Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania Kickoff media scrum, The Rock aligned himself with The Bloodline.

As a result, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Seth Rollins and faced off against the team of The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, night 1. Interestingly, the Brahma Bull pinned Cody Rhodes that night to pick up the win for his team.

However, night 2 saw The Rock failing in his attempt to help Roman Reigns retain his world championship. The likes of Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker came in the aid of Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Ultimately, Roman Reigns ended up losing his championship to the American Nightmare in what was a history-defining moment.