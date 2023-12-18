Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and more: Vote for the wrestler you think deserves to win WWE Superstar of the year award in 2023?

The year 2023 was one of the most eventful and surprising years for the WWE universe. Fans witnessed unexpected returns, from wrestling legends like John Cena, The Rock, CM Punk, to the shocking loss of Bray Wyatt. Additionally, after nearly four decades, Vince McMahon retired and sold WWE to the Endeavor Group.

According to reports, 2023 proved to be one of the best years for WWE in terms of business success. This success extended to merchandise sales, pay-per-view gates, TV ratings, and more.

Throughout the year, many WWE stars became fan favorites, experiencing significant transformations such as Gunther's evolution into LA Knight. We've closely followed the growth of these superstars.

In this article, we will highlight the top 5 superstars who have entertained us the most in 2023. We'll delve into their achievements throughout the year.

At the end, you'll have the opportunity to analyze and choose your favorite for the title of Superstar of the Year 2023.

WWE superstar of the year 2023: Top 5

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, claimed the WWE Universal championship in 2020. However, he didn't stop there. Reigns went on to seize the WWE championship at WrestleMania 38 in an epic Champion vs Champion match where the winner takes it all.

In a surprising turn of events, Roman Reigns started off the year 2023 by putting his championship on the line against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023.

However, things took an unexpected twist when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. But Reigns didn't back down, as he later defended his championship against Sami Zayn.

Reigns defended his championship third time in a row at the WrestleMania 39 main event against Cody Rhodes.

Reigns managed to defend his title against Cody Rhodes and then went on to face his brother Jey Uso once more. Finally, he squared off against LA Knight and successfully defended his title at Crown Jewel 2023. Despite making only a few appearances this year, Reigns has certainly left a lasting impression with his unforgettable matches in 2023.

Gunther

Gunther clinched the Intercontinental championship in 2022, and he maintained his reign as the Intercontinental champion. He put on numerous outstanding matches, including his epic showdown at WrestleMania 39 against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Gunther has successfully shattered the record for being the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion. Without a doubt, Gunther stands as one of the top-notch professional wrestlers in the industry at present.

Seth Rollins

In 2023, Seth Rollins became the WWE Heavyweight champion and successfully defended his title against a number of talented wrestlers, such as Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many others.

Throughout the year, Rollins made frequent appearances on both the weekly and live shows of WWE, showcasing his skills and entertaining the fans. Undoubtedly, 2023 was one of the best years in Rollins' career in the WWE.

LA Knight

LA Knight had an absolutely incredible year. He stepped into the ring for a huge showdown against Bray Wyatt at Summer Slam 2023. Following that, Knight found himself caught up in a heated rivalry with The Miz and later with Bloodline. Throughout the year, he gained an immense amount of popularity and support from the fans.

Recognizing his remarkable rise, WWE granted him the opportunity to compete for the championship title against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. To top it all off, Knight even headlined WWE Fastlane alongside the legendary John Cena as his tag team partner.

Knight's success extended beyond the ring as well, as he became one of the top sellers of merchandise for the year.

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes, also known as the American Nightmare, made a triumphant comeback at Royal Rumble 2023. He emerged victorious in the Royal Rumble match and went on to headline WrestleMania 39, facing off against Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, Rhodes was unable to secure a win against Roman Reigns in their match.

Afterwards, Rhodes found himself entangled in a heated rivalry with Brock Lesnar, which finally came to an end at SummerSlam 2023. Following this, Rhodes embarked on a new feud with The Judgement Day, which concluded at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

This concludes our in-depth analysis of the best WWE superstar of 2023. Now, it's your turn! Choose your favorite WWE superstar of the year and cast your vote below.