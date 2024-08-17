Roman Reigns Emotionally Reacts to the Passing of His Uncle Afa Anoa’i and Honors Him with the Ula Fala at SmackDown

A couple of hours back, some reports revealed that Roman Reigns' uncle, Afa Anoa’i, had passed away. Later, daughter Afa debunked the report. She confirmed that the WWE legend is still fighting and requested that fans not acknowledge any rumour until the news comes directly from any family members.

Vale Anoa’i, the daughter of Afa Anoa’i, announced via her official Twitter X account that the fight is now over, and WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i has passed away at the age of 81; she wrote a big tribute post about her father’s demise.

Vale Anoa’i wrote, “Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That’s all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much.”

The Orginal Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has also reacted to the passing away of his uncle after he lost his father this year on June 25th, ahead of his Friday Night SmackDown; Roman Reigns expressed his grief. He described how his dad and his uncle were two of the greatest tag teams on the planet, and now they have reunited in the heavens.

Roman Reigns tweeted, “Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I, were loving brothers, the greatest tag team of their generation, and now they’re reunited together in heaven. Rest in Power Wild Samoans.”

A post shared by Vale Anoa’i revealed how they were prepared to say goodbye to their beloved father, Afa Anoa’i, in January when his health started to decline. He suffered multiple heart attacks, and then Afa had heart surgery and then back surgery, finally, all suffering came to an end, and Afa is in a better place.

Afa Amituanaʻi "Arthur" Anoaʻi was an American Samoan professional wrestling superstar. He belongs to the famous Samoan wrestling family. He is better known for his time in a tag team with his brother and father of Roman Reigns, Sika Anoa’i, The Wild Samoan. As a tag team, Afa and Sika were champions 21 times in their illustrated career.

Although it was an emotional night for the Anao’i family, it was a major Friday Night SmackDown for members of the family in WWE. Nia Jax was scheduled for her championship celebration, but Michin jumped her. Now, they are set to lock horns for the championship.

The saga of Bloodline continues in the main event; Solo Sikoa summoned Roman Reigns to the ring if he wanted his Ula Fala back; OTC came face to face with Solo Sikoa and dismantled Solo and Tama Tonga once again after sending both of them to the ground, Roman Reigns picks his Ula Fala back.

While Roman Reigns was putting back his Ula Fala, he raised it in sky tribute to his late father and uncle and was visibly emotional.

Shockingly, Samoan Warewolf Jacob Fatu makes his way back on Friday Night SmackDown and attacks Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa orders Jacob to bring Roman Reigns to the ringside and triple powerbomb OTC, rolls in the ring and while Head of the Table was suffering in pain down on canvas, Solo Sikoa put Ula Fala in his neck.

