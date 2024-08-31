Roman Reigns' First Appearance Post WWE Bloodline Attack Goes Viral; Tribal Chief Celebrates With Kids

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen for the past two weeks ever since he was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown’s episode of WWE on August 16. But we have the latest pictures of The Tribal Chief now. The Head of The Table is busy in his philanthropic work with his biggest supporters who are the WWE fans.

Roman Reigns’s picture of hosting a pizza party for the children of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is doing the rounds on social media. In the snaps, Reigns is seen posing for pictures with the children at the hospital.

The Tribal Chief’s heart-warming gesture for the children garnered him enormous praise from his child fans, and they applauded him for his efforts. One fan wrote, “My tribal chief!” Another said, “An absolute sweetheart. His parents did a beautiful job raising him.” A third said, “He’s not only one of the best of all time in the ring, but a wonderful human being. He’s had his own health battles, and I can only imagine what the visit means to those kids.”

A fourth one wrote, “The face of wwe. How can you hate this man? Some low-lives don’t like him because he doesn’t show up weekly.”

Not to forget, Roman Reigns has become the top babyface of the company since his SummerSlam return on August 3, 2024. After hustling as a heel for almost four years, Reigns getting back to Babyface was thought to be a risk, but it has paid off well.

His SummerSlam return turned out to be the highest-viewing video, clocking 100 million views within no time, even surpassing The Rock’s WWE return in 2024 and CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series in 2023.

And even when he was the heel, he was the hottest commodity in WWE, and his chemistry with Paul Heyman worked so well that, together with Triple H, the three of them ended up producing a fabulous Bloodline storyline that has seen numerous twists and turns, and it’s still going on a high.

And what’s up next for Roman? The Original Tribal Chief is set to assemble his old folks from the OG Bloodline, which includes The Usos and Sami Zayn, and pit them against Solo Sikoa’s faction. According to WWE experts, this is most likely to be the scenario. This big bout is expected to take place at Survivor Series in November.

Before that, Reigns is expected to face either Jacob Fatu or Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match at Bad Blood in October 2024.

