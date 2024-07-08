Roman Reigns Gets New Moniker From Anoa'i Family After Solo Sikoa Brands Himself Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa announced himself as the new Tribal Chief of WWE on a recent episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns, the original Tribal Chief, appears to have a new name approved by the Anoa'i family members. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), his family member Reno Anoa'i posted a photo of the former WWE Champion, calling him "Family Chief."

He captioned the picture: “Three brothers. The chiefs of our Anoa’i family. My dad Le’apai Ryan, my uncle Folau & their little brother Anoa’i Sika Joe. This is the bloodline. These are our family chiefs.”

However, Reno Anoa'i later deleted the picture from X. After the approval from the Anoa'i family members, the question remains whether he could be called "Family Chief" on WWE TV.

The new Bloodline saga

Amid the absence of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline. It is a new Bloodline with new members and a new leader. Sikoa brought Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu as additions to the stable.

The new Bloodline recently kicked out Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, once he refused to acknowledge Solo as the new Tribal Chief.

Since the departure of Roman, there has been turmoil within The Bloodline. Once Roman comes back, he is not likely to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, leaving his crown. Consequently, it could lead to a civil war, turning Roman Reigns into a babyface.

The old Bloodline members, The Usos, could reunite against the wrath of the new Bloodline, leading to this war.

Roman Reigns' possible time frame to return

There is no official announcement or report regarding Roman Reigns' return date to WWE. On Fightful Wrestling Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp considered SummerSlam 2024 as the possible return timeline for the original Tribal Chief .

Additionally, WWE used Roman's picture on the poster promoting SmackDown before SummerSlam, leading to the assumption of his return at the event. He was taken off the poster later.

SummerSlam is the second grandest PLE of the year. Following a humongous WrestleMania 40, the Biggest Party of the Summer has big shoes to fill this year. With less than a month left for the event, WWE is building up several big matches for the show.

Roman Reigns' return to WWE could be significant to starting a new chapter in The Bloodline saga. Instead of focusing on Cody Rhodes to get his WrestleMania 40 rematch, his eyes would be on taking on Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline.

