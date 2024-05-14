Roman Reigns isn’t Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso’s Cousin: Find Out How The Usos Are Related to Tribal Chief

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns managed to cement his legacy as one of the greatest ever to step inside the WWE squared circle. However, Roman Reigns is not the only one who has made his family proud by making a name in the world of professional wrestling.

The WWE star belongs to one of the greatest professional wrestling linguae, The Anoa'i Family. The wrestling family has given the industry some of the biggest names, including legends like Yokozuna, Rikishi, Wild Samoans, Rocky Johnson, megastars like The Rock and Roman Reigns, and some other names like Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and recently added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the list. There are a lot of members of Anoa'i, Family tree, who are making their names other than in WWE.

The whole Anoa'i Family tree came to light when Roman Reigns introduced his The Tribal Chief gimmick and then formed a faction based on his family, adding his cousins Jey Uso and Jimmy. Later, Solo Sikoa joined the Bloodline.

Do you know Roman Reigns is actually not a cousin of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso? Now, you might wonder how Roman Reigns is related to USOS. Roman Reigns is the son of Sika Anoa'i, who was part of the legendary WWE tag team Wild Samoan and Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa are sons of former WWE superstar Rikishi. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Rikishi's father and Sika Anoa'i were actually biological brothers, which means Rikishi and Trible Chief Reigns are cousins' brothers, and Roman Reigns is technically the uncle of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Major Update on Roman Reigns' Comeback

Roman Reigns' iconic championship reign came to an end after four long years at WrestleMania XL. Since then, The Tribal Chief has not made a single appearance on WWE television; some reports suggested Roman Reigns is out of WWE for an indefinite period.

Advertisement

On the other hand, WWE is already building a significant storyline for Roman Reigns as a new chapter in the Bloodline saga is getting paced up on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa is trying to establish his own rule over Bloodline, and has kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group and has welcomed two new members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

A well-known WWE source, Xero News, has dropped a massive hint at when WWE Universe can see Roman Reigns back on WWE television. Xero posted a GIF of Roman Reigns and Summer Slam gif together, which indirectly indicates Tribal Chief can return at Summer Slam 2024 and can start the feud against New Bloodline.

ALSO READ: When Will Roman Reigns Return to WWE After Losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Report