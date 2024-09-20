Roman Reigns Isn’t ‘Tribal Chief of WWE,' Former World Heavyweight Champion Makes Bold Claim

Roman Reigns, this past week on Friday Night SmackDown once again claimed himself as the tribal chief of WWE. He said that it was his WWE, and he was the tribal chief. However, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Mark Henry, didn't agree with Reigns’ claim.

While speaking at the Busted Open Radio podcast, Henry said that Roman Reigns isn’t the tribal chief, and after his loss at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes, the WWE fans have moved past his previous image.

"I don't know if Roman has been paying close enough attention. Maybe his judgment is clouded because he's worried about the ula fala [Samoan necklace], and the rest of the family, and The Bloodline, but I think he kinda poo poo'd on the fact that Cody beat him,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Henry.

Henry stated that he didn’t care for Reigns’ promo in which the Big Dog claimed himself the tribal chief of the WWE. "Even though he may consider himself the tribal chief of their family, when you're not the champion, you're not the tribal chief of the WWE," Henry said on the Busted Open podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer instead said that the current WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, is the commander-in-chief of WWE because he is the one who is holding the strap.

At present, Roman Reigns has tied hands with Cody Rhodes to battle Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag-team match at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024. While Reigns hasn’t spoken yet about the WWE Championship, he has dropped hints.

When he returned to SummerSlam on August 3 and attacked Solo Sikoa while walking back toward the ramp, Reigns was seen telling Rhodes that the WWE Championship belonged to him. On the other hand, The American Nightmare also hasn’t shown interest in taking on Bloodline while taking the side of Roman Reigns.

He even told SmackDown General Manager that Bloodline wasn’t his problem. However, he still allied with Reigns toward the end of the show, as Reigns also had helped Rhodes against the Bloodline on two occasions.

So, at Bad Blood on October 5, WWE fans would see two fierce rivals, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, team up to fight the bigger devils, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Let’s see who wins it.