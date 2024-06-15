Roman Reigns Meets Special Fan of Bad Bunny; Gives Her VIP Ticket for Meet and Greet With the Rapper

WWE superstar Roman Reigns is a heel in reel life but a hero in real life. When he meets his younger fans, that’s when the world sees the true character of The Tribal Chief. Remember Roman Reigns’ camaraderie with Jarrius Robertson. So, Reigns had just one fine moment like that with a special fan in a hospital.



Roman Reigns surprises young girl with VIP tickets for Bad Bunny concert

The girl, Emma, a patient at Joe DiMaggio Children Hospital, was a big fan of rapper Bad Bunny, and she was surprised when Roman Reigns showed up at her ward with VIP tickets for the concert of Bad Bunny.

Later on its Instagram page, the hospital posted a photo of Reigns along with the girl and other patients, thanking Roman Reigns for the sweet gesture. It wrote, “WWE Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, recently surprised our adorable patient, Emma, with VIP suite tickets and a private ‘meet and greet’ with her favorite artist,Bad Bunny, at his concert in Miami.”

Reigns remembered the girl telling him how much she loved Bad Bunny when he visited her Child Life Zone over the holidays, and with the help of her friends, she made her dream come true.



The hospital administration said this unforgettable gesture created beautiful memories for the girl and left a smile on her face.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns' philanthropic work

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has done significant charity work for young children who have been suffering from chronic diseases. In 2021, the Make-A-Wish Foundation recognized his efforts by naming him the recipient of the 2021 Chris Grecius Award for Celebrity Wish Granting.

In 2019, Roman Reigns, along with WWE and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), also partnered together in their fight against Cancer in 2019.

The Tribal Chief was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2007 and again in 2018. He is in remission for the second time. He just finished his historic reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion in WrestleMania 40 when he dropped the title to Cody Rhodes.

His reign stands as the fourth longest world title reign in WWE history and the longest in the century. At present, he is on a sabbatical from the WWE and is expected to return around SummerSlam 2024.