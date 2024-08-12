Roman Reigns' New WWE Entrance Music is All Set to Debut Soon: Report

Former record-breaking WWE Undisputed champion, The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his much-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 premium live event. The Head of the Table ran into the ring at the concluding moment of the Bloodline Rules match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa for the WWE Undisputed championship.

In the ending moments of the match, Cody Rhodes was severely banged up, and Solo Sikoa was just three counts away from crowning himself as the new WWE Undisputed champion. Just before the referee could count to three, the music of OTC, Roman Reigns, echoed throughout the entire arena, and the crowd erupted as soon as they saw Roman Reigns walking through the curtain alone like a lone wolf without Paul Heyman by his side in action mode.

One of the significant changes fans have noticed is in Roman Reigns's theme song. It was a remixed version of Roman Reigns’s recent theme song. It was more instrumental and looked like the perfect Babyface theme song. It had more depth and made Roman Reigns look like Superman.

A recent report by Fightful Select suggests that WWE has produced a newer theme song for Roman Reigns. As the report states, the theme song is longer and more expensive, “expansive and lengthy, to say the least." There are no words or dates given when the new theme song for Roman Reigns will debut.

The last Tribal Chief theme song for Roman Reigns was released back in 2021 after Roman Reigns had a career vs championship match against Daniel Bryan. Now it seems like a new theme song for Roman Reigns as the babyface Tribal Chief could be released when he locks horns with Solo Sikoa for the first time at Bad Blood or Bash in Berlin 2024.

The saga between Roman Reigns and The New Bloodline could be generational if WWE books the whole program well. The entire feud is going to be filled with surprises, betrayals, and unexpected reunions.

At one point, Roman Reigns will need some assistance against the New Bloodline as he cannot take on four explosive guys together, and the OG Bloodline will assemble back to counter the imposter Bloodline.

Jey Uso, who is currently a top babyface on Monday Night Raw, has spoken about the return of Roman Reigns, and with his reaction, it looks like he has gotten over his beef with Roman Reigns, which they had last year, SummerSlam 2023.

Main Event Jey Uso stated while he was talking to Sports Illustrator, “There is no one better. He (Roman Reign) makes it look so easy. I look up to him (Roman Reigns). He’s got this art form down. Solo (Sikoa) needs his ass wh*pped. There’s no doubt about that.”

The most asked match WWE Universe is predicting in the coming days of the saga is the WarGames match between OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) vs New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu) at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024.

There’s still a lot that is set to unfold in the saga. Only time will reveal what the future holds for Roman Reigns. Until then, we can predict the best outcomes. Comment down your fantasy booking for the Bloodline saga.

