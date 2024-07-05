Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar's Return at WWE Money in the Bank 2024: Exploring Possibilities

WWE is all set to host another major pay-per-view this weekend, Money in the Bank 2024. Fans are highly anticipating the card, which looks extremely packed and star-studded, with big names booked to perform.

Fans are particularly interested in the tag team match between New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu) and the team of WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. This match has garnered significant attention, especially after the Bloodline betrayed their wiseman, Paul Heyman, who refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman paid the price for not recognizing Solo Sikoa's new status. The New Bloodline decided to put Heyman aside and power-bombed him through a table.

Since the attack, fans have been speculating that Paul Heyman will not let this betrayal go unanswered and may return with reinforcements, potentially Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

Fans are wondering if Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar could return at Money in the Bank 2024 to take revenge on the New Bloodline for attacking Paul Heyman.

The probability of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's return at Money in the Bank 2024 is uncertain. However, the chance of Roman Reigns' return is more likely than Brock Lesnar's, as the Bloodline saga is primarily built around Roman Reigns' return.

If WWE plans for Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024, Money in the Bank 2024 would be the ideal place for the real Tribal Chief to return and ambush the New Bloodline to reclaim his position.

However, WWE reportedly has other plans for Solo Sikoa. According to reports, Solo will face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024. Sadly, this means there is a lower likelihood of Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar returning at Money in the Bank 2024. Roman Reigns is expected to return at SummerSlam 2024, and there are no current reports on Brock Lesnar’s return.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024: When and where

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE enthusiasts definitely do not want to miss the chaotic action on the card, which is stacked with some of the biggest WWE superstars including Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Damien Priest, Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton, IYO Sky, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and many more.

Here are the local times for major WWE viewing regions when WWE Money in the Bank 2024 will be telecasted:

Australia (AEST):

- Start Time: 9 AM AEST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 8 AM AEST (July 7)

- Standard Time: AEST

India (IST):

- Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 2:30 PM IST

- Standard Time: IST

USA (PDT):

- Start Time: 4 PM PT

- Countdown Show: 3 PM PT

- Standard Time: PDT

USA (CDT):

- Start Time: 6 PM CT

- Countdown Show: 5 PM CT

- Standard Time: CDT

USA (ET):

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

- Standard Time: EDT

UK (BST):

- Start Time: midnight BST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 11 PM BST (July 6)

- Standard Time: BST

