Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes? Brian Gewirtz Hints At Possible Opponent For The Rock at WrestleMania 41

The Rock’s business partner and former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz has created quite a buzz with his statements in the last few days. He has spilled beans on a few untouched topics, like revealing that Cody’s segment had to be more enthusiastic while giving away his spot to The Rock on SmackDown and then comparing The Rock and Cody Rhodes' fight to Star Wars.

Now he has given another insight into who The Rock’s opponent at WrestleMania 41 will be. Is it Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns? While we all know that The Rock is expected to star in a match at WrestleMania 41, his opponent is still not clear. It can either be his cousin Roman Reigns or The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Now, Gewirtz has given his take on the topic.

What did Brian Gewirtz say?

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Brian Gewirtz said that WWE might bring their old idea of The Rock facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Gewirtz remarked, "Well, first of all, I've seen the stuff that is supposedly written in ink. He knows this, you know, better than anyone. Nothing is written. Nothing happens, until they step through the curtain and it happens. You know, there's so many variables, a lot of things can happen, cannot happen."

He mentioned that there’s certainly some stuff that’s written in pencil and some that people might want, and people might not want. “But, you know, if we get to run it back for WrestleMania 41, I’d be thrilled. I’d love to do it. I think it would be, you know, be a part of it. I think it would be great,” he concluded.



Brian Gewirtz on Cody Rhodes segment

Gewirtz had earlier revealed that the heel segment of The Rock was unplanned but it turned out to be extremely successful. He had also earlier revealed that Cody Rhodes had to be more enthusiastic while delivering his promo at the SmackDown episode in February to The Rock.

But then, it was completely visible that he was despondent from within, which is also what the fans read. The Rock after a negative reaction from the fans pitched a heel turn, which turned out to be huge success leadinng up to WrestleMania 40.









