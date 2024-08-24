Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes: Who Will The Rock Face at WrestleMania 41? New WWE Report Provides Details

WWE WrestleMania 40 will always be remembered as one of the best WrestleManias in the history of professional wrestling. The road to WrestleMania XL was a rollercoaster ride, with many real-life twists and turns, during which WWE fans forced the company to change plans and encouraged The Rock to turn heel.

Post-WrestleMania 40, the biggest cliffhanger is who The Final Boss, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will face at WrestleMania 41. Will it be The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, whom he promised on Raw after WrestleMania 40 that their story is just getting started and that he’ll come back for him? Or will it be Roman Reigns, with The Rock unveiling himself as the man behind the Bloodline's downfall?

A recent report by WRKDWrestling suggests that current plans for The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41 involve him facing The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, who is first in line to challenge The Rock. Furthermore, the report indicates that Roman Reigns will face The Final Boss, The Rock, in a brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania 42.

Presently, The American Nightmare and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is focused on defending his championship like a true workhorse champion. Most recently, Cody Rhodes defended his championship against the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and now he is ready and prepared to defend his title against former WWE Champion Kevin Owens.

On the other hand, former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns made a thrilling return to WWE for the first time since losing his championship at WrestleMania XL. The original Tribal Chief wasted no time and launched an invasion on Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns delivered a thunderous Superman Punch to Sikoa's face, followed by a wrenching Spear.

In the following episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns continued his assault on the entire New Bloodline. On the August 16th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa challenged Roman Reigns, demanding that if Roman wanted the Ula Fala and the title of Tribal Chief back, he should face him like a grown man.

Roman Reigns indeed showed up, and without wasting any time, Reigns and Sikoa began an all-out, unofficial brawl. The original Tribal Chief overpowered Sikoa. As Solo was getting humbled by Roman Reigns, Tama Tonga jumped in to help Sikoa, but he too fell victim to Reigns.

The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, threw both Solo and Tama out of the ring. The OTC then picked up the Ula Fala and wore it once again. However, before Roman Reigns could fully absorb the joy of reclaiming his pride, Jacob Fatu returned and launched a vicious attack on Reigns, sidelining him for some time.

Recently, Wiseman Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns’s return and indirectly suggested to the OTC that he should reassemble his OG force to counter the New Bloodline.

Paul Heyman expressed, “You don’t know if or when the Wiseman will return; you don’t know who else Solo [Sikoa] may or may not have in his back pocket, ready to debut. You don’t know what our moves are, what Roman Reigns’s moves are, what my moves are, what anybody’s moves can be; all you know is that Roman Reigns is back. He’s back to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief from Solo [Sikoa].”

The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, further stated that Roman Reigns is in deep trouble against the New Bloodline. Heyman indirectly hinted at what he might be working on behind the scenes—reuniting the OG Bloodline.

