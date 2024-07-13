Roman Reigns Poised To Return Around WWE SummerSlam 2024: Report

The wait is finally about to get over, as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is all set to return to the squared ring. Several media outlets have confirmed that the return of Roman Reigns will be around SummerSlam 2024. The grand event is slated to take place on August 4, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio.

That means, the former WWE Universal Champion might either return in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown on July 13 or, he returns at SummerSlam 2024. Reigns is on a sabbatical from WWE ever since losing the WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. His stint as the WWE Champion for 1,316 days has been termed one of the longest in WWE’s history.

Why has Roman Reigns’ return kept the fans so excited?

The Tribal Chief’s comeback to WWE has been talked about for a very long time as his created faction Bloodline 2.0 has been hijacked by Solo Sikoa, who has recruited new members and thrown out the older ones like Jimmy Uso.

The group has turned more wild after the recent debut of Jacob Fatu two weeks back on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf has caused havoc in the company, destroying the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Moreover, Reigns’ return is also yearned by the fans because Solo Sikoa recently threw out the Wiseman Paul Heyman from the group, when Heyman refused to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa recently in a recorded promo took shots at Roman Reigns saying that he wasn’t man enough to defend the title at WrestleMania 40. “Roman Reigns was not man enough to defend our Title at WrestleMania. He was not man enough to defend our legacy against Cody Rhodes and his legacy. Therefore he shall no longer call himself the Tribal Chief because I'm the Tribal Chief now. And I'm going to take back our WWE Undisputed Title from Cody Rhodes." Solo had said.

Roman Reigns return will be as a babyface

The Tribal Chief’s return will be in a babyface avatar, rather than the heel face he was. Reigns had taken over the heel turn in 2020 when he returned at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Soon he aligned with Paul Heyman as his manager, and created Bloodline, one of the most dominant factions in WWE in the last few years.

It would be interesting to see whether the face turn of Reigns is favored by the fans or not, as in the initial 5 years of his face turn, the WWE fans had given him a huge thumbs down. All eyes now on SummerSlam 2024.