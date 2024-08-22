Roman Reigns Pulled From Upcoming WWE SmackDown Show; Details Inside

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns has been pulled down from the September 13 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Until now, The Big Dog was advertised to appear on the show, but now that’s not the case.

Reigns has been removed from the ‘Featured Superstars’ section for the show on WWE.com, confirming that he won’t be there. The Tribal Chief hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 40, when he lost the WWE Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Reigns then went on a sabbatical for nearly four months, and in his absence, Solo Sikoa threw out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman from the Bloodline group and declared him the Tribal Chief. Reigns’ SummerSlam return was highly expected, and he did appear in the main event when Solo Sikoa was locked in a fight against Cody Rhodes.

Reigns came and, as expected, gave a powerful Superman Punch to Solo and then delivered a powerful spear. The message was wide and clear. Reigns wasn’t coming for the WWE Championship held by Rhodes at the moment, and he was looking to reclaim his status as the Original Tribal Chief.

Reigns, however, had to bite the dust at this past week’s episode of SmackDown when Jacob Fatu completely dominated him in the fight. However, Reigns had once again grounded Solo and taken back his Ula Fala, the ancestral garland of the Samoan Bloodline, which has its own history.

But before Reigns could raise his hand and declare himself as the Original Tribal Chief, he received a sudden sidekick from Fatu, which knocked him down. Fatu, along with Solo and Tama Tonga, then put The Big Dog through the announce table.

Reigns hasn’t been written off TV; he is expected to retaliate in the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 23. The Bloodline story is expected to take several turns in the upcoming weeks, as a few more debuts might take place in Solo’s team.

And the name that’s trending for a debut is Hikuleo, the half-cousin of Tama Tonga and also the NJPW superstar. As per reports, Hikuleo has signed with WWE, and the company has also trademarked the name Talla Tonga.

With the addition of Hikuleo, Solo’s Bloodline strength would increase to five members, which would then propel Reigns to bring along The Usos and Sami Zayn alongside him to get on an OG Bloodline vs. Solo’s Bloodline battle at SummerSlam. This fight is expected to take place in the Survivor Series in 2024. As of now, all eyes are on Hikuleo’s WWE debut.

