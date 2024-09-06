Roman Reigns Reacts to John Cena Calling Him GOAT in WWE: ‘I’m Taylor Swift out There’

Roman Reigns and John Cena are two of the greatest WWE superstars out there, but Cena thinks that Reigns is the GOAT in WWE. A few days back, John Cena addressed this debate and said that Reigns deserves to be called the GOAT because he has upped the business of the company in the past 10 years.

Reigns has now reacted to Cena’s comment on him. During a recent appearance at Bloomberg’s New York Power Players event, Reigns did accept that he was the greatest of all time in the WWE. “The numbers don’t lie. I wish I could say, ‘I’m Taylor Swift out there,’ but we have a great team." He said he has a "Wiseman." He also acknowledged that business has been good, and it being in one of those weird circumstances where he would be like, "Paul, brag about me."

However, the OTC marked that this is also a subjective debate, and there would be diversified views of people on this, and nobody can question their choice. He stated that if 60 people think that Roman Reigns is the GOAT, then there are two people who reject that and call The Undertaker the greatest. “How do you argue with those two people that believe in their soul that the Undertaker is?” Reigns contended.

Advertisement

Also Read: John Cena Explains Why Roman Reigns Is Bigger GOAT Than The Rock in WWE

He accepted that this is the weird part of their job, and it’s exactly where objective and subjective meet. Reigns also noted that he has witnessed John Cena climbing up the ladder in WWE and becoming the top guy, so he knows what it takes to get to that point and be in that conversation.

If we go back to that statement of John Cena when he spoke about Roman Reigns, Cena gave a very logical answer for backing Reigns as the GOAT in WWE. “In 2012 we were, and the stock was trading at 11 bucks; WWE or TKO stocks now at 117; that’s on his shoulders,” Cena had said.

The 16-time WWE Champion said that numbers speak for themselves and there isn’t a better indication of it. “And for me, I got to give respect where respect is due," he said. Cena then also acknowledged Reigns for not wavering from the top position he started in 2013.

Advertisement

He cited his own example, saying that when he started in 2002, things weren’t hunky dory for him, and he struggled a lot. But he applauded Reigns for not getting down from his position from where he started.

It is true that despite him being run down by the WWE Universe, Reigns has kept his top position since 2015, and even though it took him 5 years to be finally accepted by the fans, he got things done his way. Today, he stands tall as the biggest superstar of the WWE.

His SummerSlam 2024 return at Cleveland Brown Stadium bears testimony to his soaring popularity in WWE. His presence in WWE was highly missed, and when he returned, the crowd went berserk. His return video went on to get 100 million views within hours and became the highest-watched WWE video on all the social media platforms. So, John Cena does make sense when he says that Reigns is the ultimate GOAT in WWE.

