Roman Reigns Receives Praise From Father-Son Duo For Giving Them 'Lifetime Memory' Amid WWE Absence

Roman Reigns might be a cold-blooded Tribal Chief on WWE TV, but he is a sweetheart off the screen. Amid his hiatus from WWE, the former Undisputed WWE Champion recently showed a kind gesture to a father-son duo, interacting and taking a picture with them.

An X (formerly Twitter) user named Riaz Moulabi recently shared a photo of Roman Reigns with his son. He captioned the picture, "Thank you to Roman Reigns for taking two minutes of your day to make a lifetime memory for my son and I. We acknowledge and truly appreciate you".

In this fan picture, the 39-year-old WWE Superstar is spotted in casual attire, contrasting with his WWE ring gear. Dressed in a hat, hoodie, and shorts, Roman is holding the little fan.

Roman Reigns loves showing kind gestures to fans

Roman Reigns' father and WWE Hall of Famer, Sika Anoa'i, recently passed away at the age of 79. His memorial work took place last week. The Head of the Table, alongside the other Anoa'i family members, celebrated the perennial legacy of Sika.

While Sika Anoa'i received WWE Hall of Fame status in 2007, he played a role in revolutionizing the tag team division as part of The Wild Samoans, winning the twin titles three times in WWE.

As he copes with the loss of his father, Roman continues to show compassion and do kind-hearted things for fans. Within a couple of days after Sika Anoa'i demise, Roman Reigns visited a children's hospita l in Florida, spending time with kids dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

Additionally, his recent interaction with the father-son duo showcases how he genuinely cares about his fans, even though he plays a bad guy on TV.

The Bloodline has gone in a different direction in Roman Reigns' absence

Following the WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns went on a lengthy hiatus, leaving The Bloodline on Solo Sikoa. The stable under Solo has seen a significant transformation with three new members.

They not only got rid of Roman's Wiseman Paul Heyman but also announced Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief, which a majority of fans refuse to acknowledge.

A Bloodline civil war is looming in WWE whenever Roman Reigns comes back and offers to lead the family stable once again. The question remains: When will the original Tribal Chief return to the ring?

With SummerSlam on the horizon, it could be the perfect place for his anticipated return. We have to wait and watch.

