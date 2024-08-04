Roman Reigns Returns To WWE SummerSlam 2024: What Does 'OTC' Stand For?

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Premium live event came to an end with the grandest return of former WWE Undisputed Champion, The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, returning to WWE and making his intentions clear about what he wants.

In the main event, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa were all set to lock horns in the ‘Bloodline Stipulation’ match. WWE booked the match pretty well from the start when Cody Rhodes walked all through his vanity with his dog. Finally, WWE legend Arn Anderson gave some advice to Cody Rhodes before the match.

The match between self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes was a whooping one with close falls, and it almost looked like the match had come to an end. At one point in the match, the Tonga brothers launched a brutal onslaught on Cody Rhodes, and just like at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes had some backup of his own, and Kevin and Randy made a save.

In the final moments of the match, Jacob Fatu attacked Cody Rhodes and splashed him through the table. Taking advantage of the attack, Solo Sikoa almost pinned Cody Rhodes, and music echoed throughout the arena. The whole crowd went wild when they saw Roman Reigns back. The Tribal Chief attacked Solo Sikoa, allowing Cody Rhodes to win Solo and retain the championship.

The t-shirt of Roman Reigns had “OTC’ written on it at the end. Roman Reigns even pointed it out on his shirt, claiming he is the OTC. WWE fanatics are now wondering what ‘OTC stands for. The OTC word from Roman Reigns stands for “Orginal Tribal Chief” or “Only Tribal Chief”. WWE’s merchandise sales are definitely going to go off the charts!

Advertisement

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa is going be a major focus point of the whole WWE as Solo and Roman Reigns will lock horns for the title of “The Tribal Chief”. WWE fanatics are going to see endless twist-and-turn reunions, betrayals and much more.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 full results

Summer Slam 2024 is one of the best SummerSlam PLEs ever. Fans will remember this SummerSlam for years. From Dominik Mysterio betraying Rhea Ripley and kissing Liv Morgan to Finn Balor costing Gunther his championship to the return of Roman Reigns attacking Solo Sikoa, SummerSlam 2024 was a spectacular show. The show couldn't have been booked better. Here is a compilation of matches and their results.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) - Cody Rhodes retained after Roman Reigns returns and attacks Solo Sikoa

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced) - Drew McIntyre wins

Advertisement

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) - Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight champion after Finn Balor turns on Damian Priest.

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) - Nia Jax becomes the new champion.

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match) - LA Knight becomes new US champion

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) - Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) - Bron Breakker became new IC champion.

ALSO READ: CM Punk’s Honest Reaction To WWE’s Transition To Netflix After Departure From USA Network