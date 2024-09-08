Roman Reigns Reveals Why His Heel Run in WWE Is Better Than Babyface Turn

Roman Reigns hustled for nearly four years in WWE as a heel, and his run was exceptional. The former WWE Champion turned out to be in fact the hottest heel in the company in the last decade. The run allowed him to achieve what he intended to do with a babyface run, which was to be the face of the company.

However, he turned babyface at SummerSlam 2024, when he returned after a four-month hiatus only to attack his former Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa. And he is expected to continue this run for a while.

Roman Reigns, however, believes that his heel run was fun, compared to the babyface which according to him is quite easier. While speaking at the Power Players event recently, where he was united with the Wiseman, Paul Heyman, Reigns gave his take.

“Well, the business was its most successful with me as a heel but, you know, the future looks bright so we’ll see. I think babyface is an easier side to actually perform in, but it’s so much more fun as a bad guy,” Reigns said.

Reigns is quite skeptical of his babyface run because he struggled to achieve the WWE Universe’s acceptance when he was the babyface in the company for nearly four years (2015-2019). Vince McMahon wanted to make him the face of the company, or the next John Cena, but it wasn’t working. He was even put over legends like The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

But show after show, Reigns was getting rejected by the fans. Then, it was difficult to predict Reigns’ current popularity in WWE. However, the scales tilted in his favor the moment he turned heel in 2020. The cherry on the cake was Paul Heyman aligning with The Big Dog.

The combination turned out to be magic. Reigns won the WWE Championship at Payback 2020, and since then went on to retain it for the next four years, which is one of the longest title reigns in WWE.

Together with Heyman and Triple H, the trio stitched a compelling Bloodline story that brought stars like Jey Uso to the surface. The Bloodline storyline is also considered one of the best tales in WWE in the recent past. The story has seen several twists and turns, including the expulsion of Jey Uso from the group, which paved the way for him to become one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE.

Reigns too continued to do well as a heel and is now planning to reform the OG group which he once made to strengthen his force in WWE. Reigns was recently attacked by Solo Sikoa’s men on SmackDown and his return is on the cards. Let’s see when this happens.

