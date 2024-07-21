Roman Reigns Should Not Return at SummerSlam 2024: WWE Hall of Famer REVEALS His Reason

After hosting the successful Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, WWE is gearing up to host another massive extravaganza next month: the 37th edition of the biggest summer party of professional wrestling, the Summer Slam.

Summer Slam 2024 is the next primary live event WWE is eyeing. WWE fanatics are highly anticipated for the Summer Slam PLE this year. Multiple matches are booked and will be booked in the future, making the card as grand as WrestleMania.

But the reason for anticipation is not just the matches on the card; another massive reason for the excitement and buzz around Summer Slam 2024 is the possible comebacks, and the return that is heavily rumoured is the return of former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Eric Bischoff on why Roman Reigns should not return at Summer Slam 2024

WWE Universe and experts believe Summer Slam 2024 is the perfect spot for Roman Reigns to return. WWE Hall of Farmer Eric Bischoff shared distinct thoughts on Roman Reigns's return; he feels Tribal Chief's return will be an early move.

On the recent edition of 83 Podcast, Eric Bischoff shared reasons why he thinks Summer Slam 2024 is the early spot for Roman Reigns’s return, “Okay, Roman (Reigns) is gone, but there have been so many moves on the chessboard since that time that it's hard even to recognize, 'Oh yeah, he's been gone!' So much going on; nobody's missing him.”

He continued, “Just deep down in your instincts, your subconscious says, 'God, I really like to see Roman show up. God, I wonder if Roman (Reigns) is going to surprise us tonight. They are not there yet,”

The Bloodline Saga

A new and most exciting chapter in The Bloodline Saga began the night Roman Reigns lost the WWE Undisputed Championship at the hands of Cody Rhodes, the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, the enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa turned his back on Roman Reigns and kicked out Jimmy Uso and introduced MFT Tama Tonga to family,

Fast forward to now in July, Solo Sikoa has forcefully announced himself as the new Tribal Chief and has formed a new Bloodline more dangerous than ever with him being the leader and his force of destruction, his cousins Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu,

At Money in the Bank 2024, New Bloodline asserted their dominance after Solo Sikoa shockingly pinned WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in the main event in a tag team match.

The win over champion Cody Rhodes has earned Solo Sikoa a shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship against the champion Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2024.

The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief has even warned Roman Reigns. Suppose he plans to return to WWE anytime. In that case, the Head of the Table will also have to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns’s return could be a game-changer and could potentially change the whole trajectory of the WWE’s plans. What do you feel is Eric Bischoff correct? Is it too early for Roman Reigns to return at Summer Slam 2024, or is Summer Slam the perfect spot? Comment below.

