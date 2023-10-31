Roman Reigns spoiler: Potential WrestleMania and Saudi Arabia clashes with two major names in 2024 revealed

Roman Reigns is unarguably the most dominating champion the WWE universe ever witnessed. His record-breaking undisputed universal championship title reign has now passed around three years.

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a program with megastar LA Knight and is set to face him at Crown Jewel 2023 on November 4th. Roman Reigns will be returning in the ring after Summer Slam 2023 where he defended and retained his title against his cousin Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns had a very wholesome career as the champion now the fans can speculate there are numerous days left in the Tribal Chief’s championship run.

But new reports suggest a massive name to collide with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania opponent.

ALSO READ: WWE spoiler: Potential WrestleMania 40 plans for Brock Lesnar revealed

Roman Reigns's WrestleMania 40 opponent

The Tribal Chief has main evented three WrestleMania’s in a row eliminating major opponents like Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37, Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Xero News has revealed in its recent reports about Roman Reigns's opponent for WrestleMania 40.

He revealed in his reports that Roman Reigns will not work for Elimination Chamber 2024. Reigns booked work at a Saudi show that he is working match against LA Knight.

A match then at WrestleMania 40 Xero hinted WWE is planning to do Cody Rhody vs Roman Reigns II for this WrestleMania. Where possible Cody will finish his story.

There is one more possibility Roman Reigns can even fight his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania 40 if everything goes according to the plans.

Roman Reigns and Rock was originally planned for WrestleMania 39, revealed by The Rock himself and he also stated that he is ready to face his cousin at WrestleMania 40.

Earlier reports suggested that Rock might not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 due to his schedule in Hollywood and can not risk his health because of one single game.

So the second best option that WWE is considering is Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns II.

ALSO READ: WWE spoiler: Roman Reigns references Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in leaked video of SmackDown taping