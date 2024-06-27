Roman Reigns Spotted Spending Time With Young Fans at Children’s Hospital One Day After His Father’s Passing

Roman Reigns is dealing with the tragic loss of his father, Sika Anoa’i who died on May 25. The former WWE Champion had been mum on social media since his WrestleMania 40 loss, but he broke his silence, and came out with a heartfelt post for his father, yesterday on social media.

However, The Tribal Chief hasn't let his emotions overpower him, and just a day after his father’s death, Roman Reigns was there to meet his young fans at a hospital in Florida. The image of Reigns was posted by a social media user on his Instagram story.

In the caption, he wrote, “Today I met an absolutely amazing human being! Roman Reigns is truly “Head of the Table” in life.”

Another user who was supposedly amongst the staff from the hospital, posted another picture of Roman Reigns with herself, saying, “Had the pleasure of meeting Roman Reigns today. While my son was having surgery, he was visiting all of the kids in the hospital, and he is such an amazing person."

Fans express their admiration for Roman Reigns

The social media post on X has garnered massive love for Roman Reigns from his fans. One fan said, “Joe Anoai is the purest babyface of all time. Never heard anyone say anything bad about this guy not even once.”

Another said, “Huge respect for Roman/Joe , this man is truly a blessing. Forever a fan of him.” A third said, “That’s my champion.” A fourth social media user said, “Joe deserves more love from the wrestling community. “

When is Roman Reigns returning to WWE?

The Big Dog is highly rumored to be returning before SummerSlam 2024. His return can also happen at Money In The Bank 2024, and it sets the stage for his bout with Solo’s Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief’s return might coincide with the return of another Bloodline member Jimmy Uso, who was kicked out of the faction by Solo Sikoa. So, Reigns might straightaway not go against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship and might settle his scores with Solo Sikoa first for hijacking his Bloodline.

A potential OG Bloodline vs Bloodline 2.0 is on the cards, and that might start well, once Roman Reigns returns.

Also Read: WATCH: Resurfaced Video Shows Roman Reigns' Father Sika Anoa'i Cheering For Him Amid Booing Fans At WrestleMania 32