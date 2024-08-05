Roman Reigns’ Stern Warning for Cody Rhodes Despite Helping Him Retain WWE Undisputed Championship: ‘Only Matter of Time’

After months of speculation, Roman Reigns finally made his groundbreaking return at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The Head of the Table had been MIA since his World Title loss at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes.

At SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio, Reigns made his return with a vengeance. However, he ended up assisting Rhodes to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship against Solo Sikoa.

After the match, though, Reigns made it clear that he intends to reclaim what’s his during his intense staredown with Cody Rhodes. Reigns issued a 5-word warning to Rhodes, implying that he is going to chase the title soon.

Roman Reigns’ vengeful return had much more to do with Solo Sikoa than it did with the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. Although Rhodes was the one who put an end to his historic WWE World Championship reign of 1,316 days, Reigns returned to get his pound of flesh from Solo Sikoa.

For months, Solo Sikoa has been calling out Roman Reigns due to the latter’s inability to retain the World Championship at WrestleMania XL. In addition, Sikoa declared himself the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief and took out Paul Heyman with the help of the new Bloodline.

This provoked the Head of the Table to make his return with a whole new tagline, the Original Tribal Chief. During the closing moments of the match, Sikoa and Rhodes lay exhausted in the ring. It was at this moment that Roman Reigns made his appearance, making a beeline for Sikoa. Wasting little time, Reigns delivered a Superman punch to Sikoa and measured him for a spear.

After delivering a major spear to Sikoa, Rhodes picked up the pieces and retained his WWE Undisputed Championship. However, as Roman Reigns made his way back to the entranceway, he stopped in his tracks to lock eyes with Cody Rhodes. As Rhodes stared at Roman Reigns in disbelief, Reigns said, “It’s only a matter of time,” while Rhodes clinched his title.

Although Roman Reigns is a babyface, he made it clear that he has unfinished business with Cody Rhodes. At this point, Roman Reigns is more likely to go on a collision course with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline.

But Reigns is certainly going to chase the World Championship after he is through with Sikoa, as he hasn’t yet exercised his rematch clause. Nonetheless, Roman Reigns is advertised for the next edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns is booked going forward.

