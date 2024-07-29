Roman Reigns' SummerSlam 2024 Return Could Get Postponed For THIS Reason: WWE Report

Roman Reigns is poised to make a comeback after a prolonged absence of four months at SummerSlam 2024. However, the renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer thinks otherwise. In his opinion, Roman Reigns' return could be postponed for a match at WrestleMania 41, making him one of the biggest babyfaces of the company alongside Cody Rhodes.

Discussing Roman Reigns' possible return, Wrestling Observer's Dave Melzer said,

"It's inevitable this happens. and the timing feels right, but they also could easily save this for months down the line as Reigns vs. Sikoa feels like a WrestleMania match to go with Rhodes vs. The Rock."

Solo Sikoa is set to challenge Cody Rhodes at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Recently, on the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa called out Roman Reigns , saying the former Undisputed WWE Champion knew where to find the self-proclaimed new tribal chief.

Will Roman Reigns remain a heel after the return?

When Roman Reigns was a babyface, he struggled to win over the fans for five years, starting in 2015. As a replacement for John Cena, Reigns' singles push saw him beating some big names and headlining the biggest events of the company, including WrestleMania.

Nonetheless, fans continuously rejected him as a face, jeering him in every arena. He often received louder boos than the heels. It all changed after he morphed into the tribal chief, an abhorrent heel compared to his previous self.

His career changed following the official heel turn and the return that happened four years ago at SummerSlam 2020. He went on to have the greatest world title reign of the modern era, spending 1316 days.

With such a successful heel tenure and previously failed babyface run, the question remains whether Roman Reigns would remain a bad guy or play the role of a babyface.

The storyline with the bloodline suggests he might not remain a heel. Given Bloodline and its new tribal chief are all bad guys, Roman's return as a face is seemingly not feasible unless WWE wants to book a heel vs. heel feud, which is unusual.

Roman Reigns' rematch with Cody Rhodes could wait

Cody Rhodes has been a suitable successor for Roman Reigns, enjoying a stellar run as the champion. After losing the belt to the American Nightmare, the Original Head of the Table deserves a title rematch.

If Reigns returns a babyface, he would be focused on resolving issues within the Bloodline, feuding with Solo Sikoa. However, a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could happen somewhere down the line.