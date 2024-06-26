Roman Reigns Thanks Fans For 'Outpour Of Support' Following Father Sika Anoa'i's Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Roman Reigns' Hall of Famer father, Sika Anoa'i, is no longer with us. Sika's nephew Jahrus Anoa'i first broke the sad news of his demise. Confirming the news of his father's passing, Roman Reigns took on X (formerly Twitter), thanking fans for the outpour of support.

The Tribal Chief of WWE wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team.”

He added, “My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you.”

Sika Anoa'i's wrestling legacy

Sika represented the Anoa'i family alongside his brother Afa. Therefore, the Usos weren't the first famous siblings from the family to wrestle as a tag team. The duo of Sika and Afa Anoai were known as The Wild Samoans.

The Anoa'i brothers wrestled for several promotions during their wrestling careers. They enjoyed three distinctive tenures in the 1980s in WWE. After a year in 1980, The Wild Samoans experienced separate tenures, one lasting from 1983 to 1985 and the other from 1986 to 1988.

Sika Anoa'i and Afa Anoa'i attained the WWE Hall of Fame status in 2007. Apart from capturing the WWE Tag Team Titles three times, challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship in 1987 was one of the significant milestones of his professional wrestling career. He quit wrestling in 1991, and at the time of his passing, Sika Anoa’i was 79 .



Sika Anoa'i celebrated Roman Reigns' victory in his last WWE appearance

Roman Reigns made his father proud, producing one of the greatest Championship reigns in WWE history. Sika witnessed the evolution of the Tribal Chief and the emergence of The Bloodline.

In his final WWE appearance, Sika Anoa'i accompanied his son during the initial days of his momentous title reign. After Roman defeated Jey at Hell in a Cell 2020, The Wild Samoans made an appearance, acknowledging the former Universal Champion as the Tribal Chief.

