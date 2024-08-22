Roman Reigns, The Rock or Stone Cold? John Cena Reveals Who He Thinks the WWE GOAT Is?

The 16-time WWE Champion John Cena has given his take on who, according to him, is the GOAT in WWE. It’s not Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, The Rock, or Stone Cold, but according to Cena, Roman Reigns is the GOAT in WWE.

Cena said this while speaking at the Club Shay Shay podcast. He said, ""In 2012, the stock was traded at $11. WWE/TKO stock is now at $117. That's on his shoulders, there isn't a better indication," Cena said.



Also, this isn’t the first time John Cena has talked about Roman Reigns as the greatest of all time. Last year, in September too, during an interview with Sportskeeda, Cena called Roman Reigns the greatest professional wrestler of all time. "In my perspective, I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time,” he had said.

While Cena might consider Reigns as the GOAT in WWE, the Big Dog doesn’t match up to him in terms of numbers. While Reigns is a 6-time WWE Champion, Cena has 10 more title wins, winning 16 WWE Championships in his 22 years of career in WWE.

But Reigns was the guy Vince McMahon tried to install as the face of the company when Cena was turning to Hollywood. From 2005-2014, Cena led the WWE and was the face of the company.

However, WWE initially brought in Roman Reigns in 2013 as a heel, and then, a year later, he turned into a babyface. But the strategy didn’t work out as expected. The WWE Universe turned their backs on Reigns, and all The Big Dog could hear was booed from the crowd.

From 2015 to 2018, WWE creatives miserably tried and failed to push Reigns to become the top babyface, but it didn’t work out. Even when Reigns won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and was helped by his cousin, The Rock, the WWE fans rejected him completely.

The real transformation only came when Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman in 2020 after returning at SummerSlam. The Bloodline storyline upped Reigns’ stock in WWE, and he was accepted by the fans.

And when he returned at SummerSlam 2024 as a babyface, the fans cheered massively for him, making the video cross 100 million. Triple H finally succeeded in doing what Vince McMahon failed to achieve, which was to make Reigns one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE.

As for John Cena, the Cenation leader clashed with Reigns in a losing bout at SummerSlam 2021. That was the last time Cena faced The Big Dog in WWE. Maybe Cena will get into the ring with Reigns in his retirement tour for the final time next year. Let’s wait and watch.