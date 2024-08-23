Roman Reigns To Appear With Paul Heyman but Not in WWE; Find Out Where

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have not been seen together in WWE since WrestleMania 40. It was the last time the two were seen in a WWE arena where a sullen Reigns was shown being consoled by Heyman, after losing his WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

But now, there is good news for Roman Reigns’ fans. The Big Dog will once again be seen with The Wiseman, but it won’t be in WWE. The two are set to reunite for a Power Players event in New York. Bloomberg posted the update on its X account. It wrote, “The Tribal Chief and the Wiseman are headed to New York. @WWE’s @WWERomanReigns and @HeymanHustle join #PowerPlayers to share the future for sports entertainment’s most electrifying double act 9/5.”

This half-day event will take place at Bloomberg World HQ in New York on September 5, 2024. Interestingly, Reigns and Paul Heyman are the only two noted personalities to attend the event from the wrestling world.

Apart from them, National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Chairman, Jessica Berman and Deja Kelly, Point Guard at the University of Oregon Duck’s Women’s Basketball will also be there.

That said, the question remains for the WWE fans over when Paul Heyman will reunite with Roman Reigns in WWE. It’s well-known that The Wiseman is one of the biggest reasons why Reigns’ popularity has soared massively in the past four years.

Paul Heyman is one of those guys who doesn’t bet on superstars who he thinks won’t succeed in WWE. In fact, he has a golden touch for wrestlers. Superstars he has bet on have proved to be huge assets for WWE. Brock Lesnar and CM Punk are prime examples. So, when he aligned with Roman Reigns in 2020, it was certain that Heyman was going to turn around the fortunes of Roman Reigns.

So, when is Paul Heyman returning to WWE? According to the Wiseman himself, he will be making his return only when it’s relevant for him. While speaking at the WWE Fanatics Fest event, Heyman said, that he wants to return when he can really add more weightage to the storyline and doesn’t just want to “hang off the glory of Roman Reigns”.

“It is going to set up a year’s worth of storylines. I will come back when it’s relevant for me to come back, when I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride his coattails and hang off of his glory,” Heyman had said.

Heyman was last seen in WWE on June 28, episode of Friday Night SmackDown when he was put through the announce table by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa on the instructions of Solo Sikoa. He was expected to return at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, but that didn’t happen. Now, let’s see when Heyman will make his presence in WWE.

