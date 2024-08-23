Roman Reigns To Fight This Former Champion at Bad Blood, Claims WWE Analyst

WWE superstar Roman Reigns hasn’t wrestled a single match since WrestleMania 40, when he lost his WWE title to Cody Rhodes. But Reigns is expected to make a stunning in-ring return at WWE’s PPV Bad Blood, which is making a comeback after 20 years.

WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg said that Reigns is expected to face his cousin, Solo Sikoa, at the marquee event, Bad Blood. While speaking at his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg said that going by the flow of the storyline, it appears that Bad Blood might be the PPV where the two collide.

"The more logical, if you care about the title at all, and I mean the name, not the belt, then Bad Blood would be the thing that makes sense for Roman and Solo,” Sportskeeda quoted Rosenberg.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have been locked in a vicious feud ever since Sikoa declared himself as the Tribal Chief in Reigns’ absence, and went a bit further, calling Reigns’ weak.

This led to a stunning return of The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam, where Sikoa was facing Cody Rhodes for the WWE title. Reigns made a sensational return at the event and as expected, went after Sikoa. He knocked down the Solo using a Superman Punch and then gave a full spear.

The message was clear from Reigns’ end. He was going to throw out Solo and his henchmen from the group and take back his status as the Tribal chief. Reigns, however, was taken down by Sikoa and his men, including Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, in this past week of SmackDown’s episode. The three of them took down Reigns by putting him against the announce table. So, Reigns shall not be making any further appearances at WWE’s Bash in Berlin PPV, which is scheduled for August 31, 2024.

Further, Reigns is expected to get together, the original Bloodline members, including The Usos and Sami Zayn, to clash with Solo’s Bloodline, which is expected to take place at Survivor Series.

So, what happens at Bad Blood? Since the event is on October 5, 2024, Reigns might not get a clean victory over Solo and the contest can either be drawn or might end up in disqualification. The final victory of the OG Bloodline shall only come at Survivor Series which is expected to take place on November 30, 2024. Till then, the Bloodline might see some more debuts, as the storyline gets more intense and heated up.

