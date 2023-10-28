Roman Reigns to MISS WWE major pay-per-view Elimination Chamber 2023: Report

Roman Reigns stands as the biggest star of this era, boasting an impressive three-year championship reign. Headlining three consecutive WrestleManias and SummerSlams, he has successfully defended his title on all six occasions, with the exception of a sole defeat against his own brothers, the Usos in a tag team match. Moreover, Reigns has etched his name among the legends, securing victories against all-time greats such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and others.

Anticipation has surrounded Reigns' imminent return to the ring post-SummerSlam 2023, scheduled for the Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. In the main event on November 4, he is set to face the megastar LA Knight in a singles match, defending his undisputed universal championship.

The lingering question in the minds of fans is whether Roman Reigns will remain in the spotlight beyond Crown Jewel 2023. Recent reports hint at a potential shift in Reigns' schedule, adding further intrigue to his future in the wrestling world.

Roman Reigns next appearance after Crown Jewel 2023

According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave states Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight. And then he will miss major shows including Survivor Series which will be in Chicago and this pay-per-view is marked as the last premium event of this year. Reigns is also not advertised for Elimination Chamber 2024, a major over-the-sea show. According to Dave Meltzer, there are no plans for Roman Reigns till Royal Rumble 2024.

The recently released marketing posters of both events Survivor Series and Elimination Chamber do not feature Roman Reigns on them. There were some rumors and leaks by Australian news portals that Rhea Ripley will headline and main event of this year’s Australia-based Elimination Chamber 2024.

Roman Reigns has defended his title four times this year. LA Knight marks himself as the fifth challenger to fight Roman Reigns for his undisputed championship. The Tribal Chief will defend his championship third time at the Crown Jewel event.

