Roman Reigns Unfollows Solo Sikoa On Social Media Amid WWE Return Speculation

Solo Sikoa was the right-hand man of Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Championship reign, helping him win several key matches. Their relationship appears strained because Roman Reigns recently unfollowed Solo Sikoa on Instagram.

The Tribal Chief is one of the most followed WWE Superstars on Instagram, boasting over seven million followers. He follows numerous top WWE personalities like Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Randy Orton, among others.

Earlier, he followed his fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. However, his present 'following' list doesn't include the 31-year-old. Additionally, Roman doesn't follow the newest members of the stable, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, insisting he might not be a fan of the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.

The possible reason why Roman Reigns has unfollowed Solo Sikoa

Amid the absence of Roman Reigns, the de facto leader Solo Sikoa has been doing a phenomenal job with Paul Heyman guiding him as a Wiseman. He has shown a lot of promise recently, improving the craft of mic alongside his newly uncovered charisma as a heel.

Sitting at home, the Tribal Chief is probably not keen on seeing the de facto leader guiding the group he built from scratch a few years ago. By unfollowing Solo on the photo-sharing platform, Roman might have planted seeds for their feud.

A civil war within the Bloodline members could occur upon the return of the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Solo Sikoa already has Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga by the side. Roman's old disciples, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, might join him if the civil war happens at some point.

Roman Reigns' speculated return date

Since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes after 1316 days, Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus from WWE. The 39-year-old is reportedly utilizing the break, doing a couple of movies, and spending time with family.

The Tribal Chief was speculated to appear on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024. WWE was promoting the episode of the blue brand with Roman Reigns' picture.

WWE later removed Reigns' photo from the promotional picture, keeping fans guessing whether his return would be announced beforehand or kept confidential on the episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024.

On the other hand, Zero News previously stated that Roman Reigns will make the long-awaited comeback at SummerSlam 2024 , which will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

