Roman Reigns vs. John Cena: Who Was Greater WWE Champion?

There’s no denying that Roman Reigns and John Cena, in their own right, are two of the greatest of all time. Both megastars carved unique paths in WWE by dominating the business in their respective eras.

And comparing their greatness gives the fans an insight into two different eras of WWE. Despite having different career paths, Reigns and Cena have traveled the same route to success.

Have you ever wondered, though, which of the two former WWE champions was superior? Let us examine a few factors to evaluate and decide who is the superior WWE champion.

Who had the most world title reigns?

John Cena boasts an impressive 16 World Championship reigns, tying his record with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. With a career that spanned over two decades, John Cena cemented his legacy as the face of WWE by winning multiple championships.

But his world title victories have been the most notable highlight of his storied career. Cena competed against major stars such as Randy Orton, Edge, Batista, CM Punk, and then some for the top title in WWE.

The Leader of the Cenation has held the WWE Championship a record 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship 3 times, making him the only wrestler to have won all the world titles in WWE.

Whereas, Ric Flair held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship 8 times, the WCW World Championship 6 times, and the WWE Championship twice.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is a 6-time WWE World Champion. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Championship 4 times and the Universal Championship twice.

During his World Championship reigns, Roman Reigns faced off against top stars such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and many others. Reigns has not yet achieved double digits in world title victories, though.

Also Read: Roman Reigns’ Financial Failure in WWE as Top Guy Before Heel Turn Compared to John Cena; Deets

Therefore, John Cena triumphs over Roman Reigns in terms of the total number of World Title victories.

World Championship longevity

When it comes to WWE’s longest-reigning WWE Champions, John Cena enters the top 10 list.

The former poster boy of WWE captured the WWE Championship at the Unforgiven pay-per-view event in 2006 and would go on to remain champion until he dropped it to Randy Orton in 2007.

Cena went on for 381 days as the WWE Champion during the contemporary era, defending it routinely against top stars on the WWE roster.

Advertisement

As for Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table became the torchbearer of the Stamford-based promotion after John Cena moved to Hollywood.

Reigns may not have had as many world title wins as John Cena but he easily outstripped Cena with his 1,316 days as the WWE Undisputed Champion. Reigns is the fourth longest-reigning champion after Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and Hulk Hogan.

Hence, Roman Reigns beats John Cena in terms of the longevity of their world championship reigns.

Who was a fighting champion?

John Cena is remembered for his unwavering presence during his time as the top champion of the company. Cena rarely ever missed a high-stakes match at WWE’s major events. He displayed an unprecedented level of tenacity while contending with immense pressure.

Roman Reigns, though, had avoided a lot of high-profile live events and matches and had instead turned into something of a closet champion.

Make no mistake, Roman Reigns ruled the roost even with limited appearances on WWE TV. But the fact that he wasn’t as regular as John Cena in defending his championship makes the latter a better champion.

Advertisement

Who had a better impact on the product?

John Cena was a major draw in WWE during the PG era. It’s safe to say that Cena’s contributions helped in the growth of WWE during its peak years. With his colorful and larger-than-life gimmick, Cena connected with fans of all ages, most notably the younger demographic. He had a significant impact on WWE merchandise sales.

Roman Reigns’ influence in WWE, though, may have surpassed John Cena’s from a storytelling aspect. In addition to toppling over John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the merch sales, his Tribal Chief persona turned WWE storylines into cinema.

Who can forget the segment when John Cena roasted Roman Reigns for his inability to deliver a decent promo in 2017? After the Big Dog transformed into the Tribal Chief, he left John Cena behind with his scathing promos and formidable aura in WWE.

All in all, determining who was a better champion out of the two comes down to personal opinion. As far as the scoreboard goes, we are at a draw.

It must be said that both champions have left indelible marks on wrestling history with their unparalleled charisma and legacies, changing the landscape of professional wrestling. It would not be fair to choose between them.

Advertisement

Read More: When Did Roman Reigns Miss WWE SummerSlam Before 2024? Find Out