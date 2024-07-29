Roman Reigns Wanted to Steal Paul Heyman From Brock Lesnar Long Before Forming the Bloodline

Being a Paul Heyman guy in the wrestling industry is a feat of great pride. Over the years, Heyman helped elevate many popular wrestlers in their wrestling careers.

But he wasn’t as inseparably linked to anyone as Brock Lesnar until he met Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar’s natural wrestling prowess aside, Heyman’s influence on his career did wonders for the Beast Incarnate.

That said, former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns admitted that he wanted to steal Paul Heyman from Brock Lesnar long before the Bloodline formed because of their ‘powerful’ partnership in WWE.

Roman Reigns reveals he wanted to snatch Paul Heyman from Brock Lesnar

It’s no secret that Paul Heyman has made significant contributions to Brock Lesnar’s WWE career since the latter’s heyday in wrestling. However, Heyman betrayed Lesnar to prove his allegiance to Roman Reigns in 2022.

Since then, Paul Heyman has been a devout supporter of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, serving Reigns as his special counsel and the Wiseman.

While speaking on the A&E WWE Legends Biography centered on Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns revealed he was biding his time to steal Paul Heyman from Brock Lesnar, long before they formed The Blooline.

Reigns stated on the A&E WWE Legends Biography: "Watching how Paul and Brock were maneuvering at the time, it was a powerful duo, it really was. So much so, I had to snatch it."

It should be noted that Roman Reigns first collided with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31, which was five years before Reigns and Heyman united to form one of WWE’s most dominant factions, The Bloodline.

Under Heyman’s influence, Roman Reigns made history by holding the Undisputed WWE Championship for a staggering 1,316 days.

Nonetheless, Brock Lesnar has yet to make his WWE return. He was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2023, suffering a loss to Cody Rhodes. Similarly, Roman Reigns has been on an extended hiatus since his WrestleMania world title loss to Cody Rhodes.

His potential WWE return is speculated to take place at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam 2024. And as for Paul Heyman, he fell victim to the new Bloodline’s beating on the June 28th edition of SmackDown for disobeying to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the tribal chief.

Paul Heyman has betrayed Brock Lesnar twice

In 2002, Paul Heyman introduced WWE’s ‘Next Big Thing’: Brock Lesnar. Wrestling fans would be familiar with his guttural introduction to the Beast Incarnate.

Anyway, after helping Lesnar achieve success over top stars like The Undertaker and many others, Paul Heyman turned on Lesnar, aligning himself with The Big Show at Survivor Series 2002. Heyman even cost Lesnar the world title in his match against the giant.

His second betrayal of Lesnar came in 2022, when Lesnar made his WWE return. At the time, Heyman was already working closely with Roman Reigns.

Being trapped between the Head of the Table and the Beast Incarnate, Heyman initially sided with Brock Lesnar.

Ultimately, though, Paul Heyman turned on Lesnar at the Royal Rumble event, helping Reigns cost Lesnar the World Championship.

