Roman Reigns Will 100 Percent Return at SummerSlam Says Former WWE Employee but It Won’t Be at the End of the PLE

Ahead of SummerSlam 2024 this weekend, many fans and critics are predicting the return of Roman Reigns to the squared circle for the first time since WrestleMania 40. Tommy Carlucci, a former WWE employee, also thinks that the Head of the Table will make his big return to Cleveland this week.

Talking to the Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci said,

"I think it's gonna be sometime during the match. And I wanna say Jimmy and Jey but I'm a little hesitant on the Jey part of it. I wanna say Jimmy is gonna come with him and I know The Wiseman. And it may be just Roman and The Wiseman''

Tommy believes that the crowd will erupt in Cleveland Browns Stadium once Roman Reigns' music hits, considering people haven't seen him for over three months. Talking about Reigns' character after his return, he added that even though the Tribal Chief left the last time as a heel, Solo Sikoa's current run as the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief of Bloodline makes Roman a babyface.

No matter what, Roman Reigns will be appearing at SummerSlam 2024, and it is not feasible that he will be showing up, stated Tommy Carlucci.

Roman Reigns should return to take on The Bloodline

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Nevertheless, taking the current storyline into account, his fight is not against the American Nightmare. Instead, it will be against Solo Sikoa, who betrayed the Tribal Chief in his absence.

Dismantling Roman Reigns' bloodline, Solo Sikoa formed a new bloodline consisting of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. They not only disrespected Roman in the past few months but also took out his wiseman Paul Heyman on an episode of SmackDown, announcing a clear war. Moreover, Solo Sikoa took the name of Roman Reigns on last week's episode of SmackDown .

Solo Sikoa Vs Roman Reigns could happen at Survivor Series 2024

Solo Sikoa will be going head-to-head with Cody Rhodes in a WWE Championship battle at SummerSlam 2024. Reigns' return could mean he would interfere with the title match by attacking Solo if WWE doesn't want him to lose to Cody cleanly.

If Reigns costs Solo the title, they could settle the score at Survivor Series 2024 in a family civil war. To counter Solo's new Bloodline, the former Undisputed WWE Champion might manage to get Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso on his side again, reuniting the OG Bloodline.