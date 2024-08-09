Roman Reigns’ Win Percentage in Legendary WWE Career; Explored

There’s no one quite like Roman Reigns in the present WWE era. With unmatched charisma combined with his historic WWE Championship reign, the Original Tribal Chief stands out as one of the torchbearers of the modern era in WWE. That said, let’s take a closer look at his performance in WWE and ascertain his win percentage over the years.

Roman Reigns operates on another level. With an overall rating of 99 in WWE 2K23, he is the only superstar to reach God Mode in WWE games. However, does his win percentage in real life match this feat?

Roman Reigns signed a WWE contract in 2010 and performed in the Stamford-based company’s developmental territory, FCW, under the ring name Roman Leakee. After his stint in NXT, which was rebranded from FCW, Reigns made his main roster debut in the 2012 Survivor Series alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The trio, famously known as The Shield, ran roughshod in WWE, conquering major names in the business. However, Reigns set out on his solo career in 2014, after Seth Rollins caused the breakup of The Shield.

Initially, Reigns was one of the most polarizing babyfaces in WWE. But as time passed, the hated hero transformed into a loved villain. Reigns’ unquestionable success began when he formed the Bloodline and won the Universal Championship.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, according to the Cagematch Internet Wrestling Database, Roman Reigns has a win percentage of 73.1% from his matches in WWE. Having won 1000 matches and lost 334 matches, with 34 ending in draws, Reigns has carved out an impressive record of 73.1% wins.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Breaks Silence on Roman Reigns' Return at SummerSlam 2024

During his historic World Championship reign, a Roman Reigns defeat was a rare sight. But at SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso stunned everyone by finally pinning Reigns, giving him his first pinfall loss in 1,294 days.

Almost a year later, at WrestleMania XL , Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable by achieving a clean win over the Head of the Table. Needless to say, Roman Reigns has experienced more triumph than defeat throughout his storied career in WWE.

Read More: Roman Reigns’ Candid Reaction to the Rock Replacing Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL Revealed

At present, Roman Reigns has made his return to WWE after his unforgettable loss at the Grandest Stage earlier this year. Reigns is set to go to war with Solo Sikoa and his henchmen, the new Bloodline.

Advertisement

It should be noted that Roman Reigns has yet to exercise his rematch clause against Cody Rhodes. Moreover, Reigns also hinted at going after Cody Rhodes soon during his return at SummerSlam 2024. However, at this point, he seems more interested in going after Solo Sikoa before turning his attention to Rhodes. It remains to be seen how things play out for Roman Reigns moving forward.