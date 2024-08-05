Roman Reigns’ Workout Strategy, Routine, and Diet Plan: All You Need to Know About WWE Star

In the highly competitive world of pro wrestling, it is paramount to stay in shape, not just to look aesthetically pleasing but also to stay strong and minimize the risk of facing an injury.

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns happens to have one of the most sought-after physiques in WWE today. The Original Tribal Chief is in remarkable physical condition at 39 years old.

So, how can one achieve a body like Roman Reigns? Although we all have our own genetics and fitness journeys, Roman Reigns offers his fans and fitness enthusiasts valuable insights and strategies to help you achieve a herculean physique. Besides his grueling workout routine, Reigns also follows a strict nutritional regimen.

Let us take a close look at how the Head of the Table keeps his fitness and diet dialed in to perform at his best in the ring.

Roman Reigns’ workout strategy

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing in at 265 lbs, Roman Reigns boasts a very impressive physique. It must be noted that Roman Reigns trains with the same intensity as athletes from the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB, given that he is a former football player. Therefore, Reigns’ training method is a blend of high-rep, high-intensity workouts, and strategic training.

One of the major components of his workout routine is Y3T, also known as Yoda 3 Training, designed by Neil Hill. This workout system cycles through various phases to maximize muscle building, strength, and performance.

Here, Reigns alternates from lifting moderate weights for 8-12 reps to focusing on power on week one to lifting heavier for the rep range between 14-18 in week two, and finally transitions into week 3, where he does high-rep sets around 20-25 reps, pushing to failure.

Roman Reigns’ workout routine

Roman Reigns’ usual workout program spans five days a week of intense and targeted workouts, followed by one or two days of rest and recovery. Reigns isolates different muscle groups each day. His routine goes from dedicated arm and leg days to full-body workouts.

Day 1: Arms (Biceps and Triceps)

Barbell curls- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Seated alternate dumbbell curls- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Lying cambered bar extensions- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Cambered bar preacher curls- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Triceps rope pushdowns- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

It’s important to note that, much like every athlete, Reigns likes to surprise his body by incorporating new movements into his regime. That said, Roman Reigns also loves doing a dumbbell hammer curl for the long head of the biceps, the brachialis, and the brachioradialis muscles.

Day 2: Legs (Quadriceps and Hamstrings)

Front squats- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Seated leg curls- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Hack squats - 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Lying leg curls- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Leg presses- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Standing leg curls- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 3: Back And Shoulders

Barbell rows - 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Wide grip pull-ups- 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lateral raises- 3 sets of 8-12 reps

One-arm dumbbell rows- 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Military presses- 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lat pulldown- 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 4: Arms And Chest

Standing cable curls- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Incline dumbbell flyes- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Front dumbbell presses- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Incline dumbbell presses- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Decline barbell presses- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 5: Full Body

Standing leg curls-4 sets of 10-12 reps

Lying leg curls- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Hack squats- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Seated cambered bar extensions- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Decline Dumbbell presses- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Seated dumbbell presses- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

T-bar rows- 4 sets of 10-12 reps

Day 6- Rest and Recovery

After 5 days of going to war with the weights in the gym, Roman Reigns likes to either relax on day six or do light cardio like swimming or running.

Roman Reigns’ diet

Now that we know how Roman Reigns keeps his fitness dialed in, sticking to his diet is just as important. After all, diet plays a major role in the process of muscle building and fat loss. His diet consists of a balanced amount of protein, carbs, fats, and fiber.

Breakfast: A protein-loaded 6-egg omelet and a complex carb fiber-packed larger bowl of oatmeal.

Snacks: a large protein shake and unsalted nuts

Lunch: Cooked vegetables, rice and chicken (4 chicken breasts)

Snacks: a large protein shake

Dinner: a bowl of brown rice with steamed vegetables, and 20 ounces of chicken or beef or turkey.

All in all, Roman Reigns’ overall diet helps repair his muscles after his intense workouts in the weight room.

