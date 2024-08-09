Roman Reigns’ WWE Appearance on SmackDown Confirmed; Check Out When It Is

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns’ return to Friday Night SmackDown has been confirmed. It’s on August 16 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The company on its social media X account wrote, “JUST ANNOUNCED ?? : Roman Reigns returns to Friday Night SmackDown at Kia Center on Aug. 16! Limited tickets still available, purchase now! “

And it warrants no mention that the Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 16 would be a hell of a ride. Roman Reigns’ presence will be historic, as his return at SummerSlam on August 3 broke all the records .

Reigns’ return at the Cleveland Stadium has garnered more than 100 million views on all social media channels of WWE. It even overtook The Rock’s return to WWE on January 4, which had 89 million views. Similarly, Reigns’ return eclipsed CM Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series which had 85 million views.

The Tribal Chief returned at SummerSlam in the main event of the night, only to smack his cousin, Solo Sikoa who had hijacked the Bloodline in Roman’s absence. Solo Sikoa had been calling out Roman Reigns, as a weak Tribal Chief, whom he said could not retain the WWE Universal Championship.

There are also good chances that Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman might also return with Reigns on SmackDown. These two were thrown out by Solo Sikoa for failing to live up to his standards. Above all that, what the WWE Universe is waiting for is the showdown between Reigns and Jacob Fatu; the most destructive member of the Bloodline group.

Fatu was though shown injured, but he hasn’t been ruled out of programming, and there are chances that he might show up at SmackDown on August 9.

The WWE creative team would be building for a OG Bloodline vs Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline match to take place by Survivor Series, most probably. It was reported earlier that an OG Bloodline, which would have The Usos, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn would take on Solo Sikoa’s men. This might perhaps be the reason why Zayn lost the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker.

So, by all means, Reigns would not be going after Cody Rhodes to win back his WWE Universal Champion, but would first settle his scores with Solo Sikoa. And for next year’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Reigns is expected to take on The Final Boss, The Rock who might come to Solo’s aid somewhere down the line. Let’s wait and watch how this story unfolds in the coming days.

