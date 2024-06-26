Roman Reigns’s Father Sika Anoa'i Passes Away at 79

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former WWE superstar Hall of Famer and father of former WWE undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns, Sika Anoa’i, has reportedly passed away at the age of 79 year old. A member of the Anoa’i family, Jahrus Anoa’i, shared the news on his official Instagram account.

Sika Anoa’i’s nephew Jahrus Anoa’i expressed his grief on his uncle passing away, “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

He continued, “He was many things: a hard-working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love, Uncle Sika.”

Leati Sika Amituana Anoa'i, best known by his in-ring professional wrestling name Sika Anoa'i, was part of the iconic WWE tag team Wild Samaon. Sika held the WWF tag team championship for a brief period.

In the year 2007, WWE inducted Wild Samoan Sika and Afa into the Hall of Fame Class 2007, and in the year 2012, Sika and Afa were inducted into the World Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Sika Anoa'i had five kids. Two of his sons were in WWE: his elder late son Rosuey and younger son Roman Reigns, who is currently one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling.

Samoan family gave a lot to the professional wrestling world, including multiple big stars from Wild Samoans (Sika and Afa Anoa’i), Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, The Rock, Roman Reigns, The USOS, Solo Sikoa, and many more.

When will Roman Reigns return

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, lost his Undisputed Universal championship this year at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Since Roman Reigns’s four-year iconic reign ended at WrestleMania XL, he has not returned to the WWE program.

WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the return of former WWE champion Roman Reigns squared circle. As per some previous reports by Xero News, WWE is now all set for the return of Roman Reigns, and he could make a surprise return near SummerSlam 2024 or earlier.

Another report suggests self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa will lock horns with current WWE Undusiputed Universal champion Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024. Roman Reigns could return at SummerSlam 2024 to confront Solo Sikoa and to continue the Bloodline Saga.

The Bloodline saga is one of the best professional wrestling storylines in recent memories. With Roman Reigns losing his championship, Solo Sikoa forming New Bloodline will mark a new phase, the civil war phase, where The OG Bloodline with Roman Reigns will build a feud against the new Bloodline under Solo Sikoa.

