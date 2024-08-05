Roman Reigns’s Special Edition WWE Championship from SummerSlam 2024 Sells Out in Just Two Hours

SummerSlam 2024 premium live event went off the air with a bang after former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns finally made his much-awaited return to WWE television for the first time after he lost ending his iconic four-year WWE championship reign at WrestleMania XL.

Following Roman Reigns’ return to WWE, the company launched a new custom-made version of the WWE Undisputed championship, dedicated to Roman Reigns, celebrating his iconic reign of 1316 days. The belt had straps with a black base and Samoan design carved on it in red color.

The limited edition of Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Champion was made live for sale on the WWE website as soon as SummerSlam 2024 concluded. According to a statistics report shared by the popular WWE X (formerly Twitter), Wrestle Tracker, Roman Reigns’ special edition WWE Undisputed championship sold out just two hours after being live on the WWE website.

WWE only had 1316 championships to sell as it was an exclusive special edition for WWE fanatics. The sale generated a whopping amount. The Custom Roman Reigns championship was priced at $600, and the company has made approximately $800,000.

The insane amount of profit Roman Reigns made just two hours after his return is proof that he has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the history books of WWE and professional wrestling.

Not only were WWE fanatics excited and thrilled with Roman Reigns’ return to WWE, but his rival and current WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes was pleased as well.

Advertisement

During the post-SummerSlam 2024 press conference, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was asked about Roman Reigns's comeback to WWE.

Cody Rhodes stated, “I don't want to fill the room with positive platitudes and hot air about the real 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns returning, but without a doubt, that probably would have gone a different way. I probably wouldn't be sitting here with the North Star of the industry had it not been for Roman Reigns.”

Further discussing his relationship with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes said, “So he's certainly. I've got quite a list of people to whom I owe one. I might owe him more than one. And again, no love lost; that's as much of a shoot as it gets. There's a unique relationship, I suppose. We haven't seen or spoken since WrestleMania.”

Cody Rhodes concluded the topic by stating that the WWE Universe and professional wrestling fans wanted to see Roman Reigns back, and WWE SummerSlam 2024 delivered it.

Advertisement

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes even revealed he knows down the line, Roman Reigns and him are once again going to meet inside-squared circle for a trilogy fight to settle the 1-1 record, and he is ready and excited for that time to come.

According to previous reports by Xero News, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns could fight in November at Crown Jewel 2024. As of now, Roman Reigns will start his feud against the New Bloodline and the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns Returns To WWE SummerSlam 2024: What Does 'OTC' Stand For?