Romance With Travis Kelce Got Taylor Swift Feeling Uncomfortable At Places And Fans Have EXAMPLES To Prove

It's not always rainbows and sunshine in a relationship, even in the case of internet's favorite couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. In fact, when it's about them, fans have noticed that TayTay has found herself in extremely uncomfortable places, because of her romance with Kelce.

Taylor Swift has been in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce for a while now. And thanks to that, she has shown up to multiple Kansas City Chiefs games to support him. But not all the visits have gone smoothly. In fact, fans have found multiple such visits where the Love Story hitmaker was seen looking uncomfortable.

For example, a video shared by a fan on YouTube showed Taylor Swift getting mad during the Chiefs vs Patriots game in December last year. Travis was pushed down in that play and Taylor was seen screaming "F**k". This wasn't a very good look considering she has all the eyes on her.

But that's just one of the many examples. There are many such instances where Taylor was seen as uncomfortable, which was indirectly due to her relationship with Travis. Taylor brought a lot of attention to the NFL games and sometimes that attention gets him into hard situations.

Fans are unhappy about Taylor Swift's uncomfortable situations

Swifties are first to spot when their star is uncomfortable and they don't miss out on anything. "We can imagine how anyone super excited may have expressed themselves like this, but I think she was horrified, slightly amused, but embarrassed," commented Dr. Louise Mahler.

"In this footage, she opens, then shuts and holds her mouth tightly. She does not want to open it, suggesting she does not want to say something. Her mouth is slightly smiling, but her eyes lose their sparkle. She is being polite," language expert Louise said on Reddit.

"She definitely got the ick," another fan commented through his reddit.

"I wonder how much the NFL is being paid to have their people mention Taylor Swift on air constantly. I hope it's a lot cuz these people sound like idiots and seem uncomfortable when they do it. Just stop," a fan said on Twitter.

While their relationship is not all flowers and rainbows, they share quite a good time together. Talking about their relationship, it's going pretty good. In fact, as per the rumors, they might get married this year indeed. What do you think?

