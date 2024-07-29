Ronda Rousey Calls Vince McMahon's Man in WWE 'Sh** A**'; Says 'He's Still There'

It is hidden from none that former MMA star Ronda Rousey despises Vince McMahon from the bottom of her heart. Though she has had two stints with WWE, she calls her experiences negative and credits it to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his cohorts.

While speaking in an interview with Wrestlezone recently, Rousey called out the three men, whom she disliked to the core while she was in WWE. And she stated that while two of them are gone, one is still there.

Who did Ronda Rousey name?

Rousey names Vince McMahon, former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, and the third, who is the Executive Producer Bruce Prichard.

“My last run, just with Vince [McMahon], Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis, it just was such a negative experience. Most of them are gone. Bruce’s little s**t ass is still around. But I’m not overly excited to come back like I was the last time,” Rousey said.

While Vince McMahon was the first to resign as the Executive Chairman of the WWE, John Laurinaitis too was shown the doors, as he was also named by Janel Grant in her lawsuit. She had alleged that McMahon would send her to the hotel room of Laurinaitis to develop physical relations with him.

Bruce Prichard on the other hand, has been more of a third arm of Vince McMahon. A few days back, Rousey had also said that Vince McMahon ran WWE secretly through Bruce Prichard , which might be true.

“When the stuff came out, and Vince was gone before, he was still basically just calling it in and running the company. Like Bruce Prichard — who’s there now — is just taking orders from Vince and still running the company through him… He was still running the company informally. And I think he still is to this day,” Rousey had said in April.

Rousey recalls her frustration with WWE management in her last run

While speaking in the interview, Rousey said that the last-minute changes in the script, and on top of that not being allowed to prepare was something that got on her nerves. She recalled her experience as “negative” and “needlessly stressful.”

She, however, has a soft corner for current COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’. Ronda had said that he wished her last WWE stint came under Triple H. Ronda Rousey had her last match in WWE at SummerSlam 2023 when she lost to her close friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. She has also turned down any rumors of her returning to the company in future.

