Ronda Rousey Drops BIG Update on UFC Return Amid Neurological Concerns: ‘It’s nice to feel missed’

Could Ronda Rousey ever make a UFC comeback? Despite persistent rumors, the answer is a resounding no. On the Insight podcast recently, Rousey shattered any illusions of her return to the Octagon. She shared a crucial, yet often overlooked, reason—her neurological health.

Years of concussions, starting in childhood, have taken their toll. Rousey admitted that even light hits now leave her dazed. Why risk permanent damage for a fleeting moment in the cage? Her health, she insists, must come first. Can you blame her?

In her candid conversation on the Insight podcast, Ronda Rousey detailed the toll that fighting has taken on her body, specifically her brain. "Every couple years … the same rumor comes out," Rousey revealed, addressing the recurring speculation about her returning to the ring.

"It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t." Rousey's openness sheds light on the severe impact of repeated concussions, a stark reminder of the hidden costs of high-impact sports.

"When I got into MMA, I had already had dozens of concussions that I trained through," she disclosed. This early damage set a precarious foundation for her career. "Like, not even stopped for. So that was about a decade of having concussion symptoms more often than not."

Her return to fighting after a blend of denial and determination drove her first significant loss. However, the reality of her physical state became increasingly apparent. "Then it got to the point where I was fighting more often than anybody. I had more outside of fighting responsibilities than anybody, and it just got to be lighter and lighter hits were hurting me more and more," Rousey explained.

Ultimately, the decision to step back was inevitable. "I got to a point where I couldn’t take a jab without getting dazed, without getting concussion symptoms," she said. This realization forced Rousey to acknowledge that continuing to fight posed severe risks to her long-term health, leading her to retire from MMA for good.

Her decision underscores the importance of athletes prioritizing their health over their careers, a lesson she hopes will resonate with others in the sport.

Ronda Rousey recently apologized for sharing a Sandy Hook conspiracy video over a decade ago. Back in 2012, she posted a video that questioned the authenticity of the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Though she quickly deleted it, Rousey has never addressed the incident until now.

In a heartfelt statement on X (formerly Twitter), Rousey admitted, "I made the single most regrettable decision of my life." She explained that she was so horrified by the tragedy that she "was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead."

Rousey didn’t hold back in condemning her actions, stating, "I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented, and worse for it." Apologizing to those affected by the massacre, she added, "From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry for the hurt I caused."