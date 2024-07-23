Ronda Rousey Feels Women's Division Is Expanding Under Triple H After Vince McMahon's Departure

Former WWE women's champion and UFC women's champion, Ronda Rousey, never backs down from speaking the truth against WWE or UFC, the companies she worked under, and made her name with.

Recently, Ronda Rousey spoke to Scott Fishman from TV Insider, about how, in recent times, the number of women in combat sports has slowly reached its peak and is growing in general.

The Baddest Women of the Planet stated that women in combat sports are rapidly growing, and people are taking them seriously. Women are capitalizing on the opportunity and outshining everyone, and they are everywhere in boxing, UFC, mixed martial arts in general, WWE, and professional wrestling in general.

Ronda Rousey is Triple H’s girl

The former WWE women's champion even said that everything is not the same anymore, where fighting as a woman was seen as a joke, and it's not that anymore. While talking about the evolution of women's professional wrestling, Rousey said that she is not able to watch professional wrestling as much as she used to, but she saw a post by Nattie (Natalya) in which she mentioned a WWE show where she wrestled had more women on card than men.

Ronda Rousey further said while talking about WWE, “I’m sure the matches themselves didn’t get the time the men got for the most part, but all these steps forward make it so much easier for those after us to continue to start where we left off rather than all the way to the back. We can keep pushing farther and farther and help the next generations.”



She further added, “There was a point after the main event of WrestleMania that I felt WWE had taken several steps back, but now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I think we are taking steps forward again. I’m highly encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE Fans Feel Liv Morgan’s ‘Look Like Me’ Segment Ended the PG Era on Monday Night Raw

Liv Morgan talks about working under Triple H’s Umbrella

After TKO took over WWE, Vince McMahon finally retired from the business, getting tangled in a massive lawsuit controversy. Triple H is in charge of crafting WWE storylines and programs now, and so far, WWE fanatics have enjoyed the company under his control.

Behind the scenes, they feel like when WWE superstars share their opinions and appreciate Triple H for crafting perfect programs.

WWE Women's World heavyweight champion Liv Morgan recently joined the conversation. She appeared on The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, and talked about working under Triple H's umbrella.

Liv Morgan stated, “Working with Triple H has been amazing. I grew up a huge fan, but I never thought someone I idolised would one day be my boss and I’d be under his guidance and teaching. He’s so helpful with any questions that I have or anything I’m thinking about. He’s always open to listen and to help me out. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Liv Morgan's Ex-Girlfriend Lana Reacts to Dominik Mysterio Choosing Rhea Ripley Over the ‘Queen of Extreme’