Ronda Rousey Issues Heartfelt Apology for Sandy Hook Conspiracy Comments After 11 Years: ‘I Deserve to Be Hated’

Ronda Rousey has finally spoken up about a mistake that haunted her for years. The former UFC champion issued an emotional apology for sharing a Sandy Hook conspiracy theory 11 years ago. Why did Rousey wait so long to address it? What led her to this moment of public remorse?

In a Reddit AMA, Rousey faced tough questions about her past tweets. Her response was sudden, and she ended the session abruptly. But now, she’s confronting her actions head-on. Rousey admits she was wrong and says she deserves the backlash. But is this apology enough to mend the damage done? Rousey’s heartfelt words suggest it’s a step in the right direction.

Ronda Rousey has issued an apology for sharing a Sandy Hook conspiracy video over a decade ago. In 2012, Rousey shared a video questioning the authenticity of the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The video, which spread false information, claimed the incident was staged. At the time, Rousey quickly deleted the post, but the damage had already been done.

Remarkably, the incident didn’t gain much media attention, and Rousey never addressed it—until now. Rousey realized that it was finally time to confront her mistake. In a heartfelt statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Rousey expressed deep regret and acknowledged the hurt she caused.

"I can’t say how many times I’ve redrafted this apology over the last 11 years," Rousey began. "How many times I’ve convinced myself it wasn’t the right time or that I’d be causing even more damage by giving it? But eleven years ago, I made the single most regrettable decision of my life. I watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it on Twitter. I didn’t even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead."

Rousey’s statement reveals how deeply this mistake has weighed on her. She continued, "I quickly realized my mistake and took it down, but the damage was done. By some miracle, it seemingly slipped under the media’s radar; I was never asked about it so I never spoke of it again, afraid that calling attention to it would have the opposite of the intended effect."

In her apology, Rousey didn’t hold back in condemning her actions. "I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented, and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity. I should have been canceled; I would have deserved it. I still do."

Back when the controversy initially unfolded, UFC President Dana White stood by Rousey, defending her right to express her opinion. At a UFC 158 press conference, White said, "My opinion is that she has an opinion. She tweeted something and said, ‘Look at this story.’ People are fuc*ing pu**ies is the problem. That’s the big problem."

Now, 11 years later, Rousey’s apology marks a significant moment. She’s not just addressing the mistake but also the pain it caused. "I apologize that this came 11 years too late," she wrote. "But to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul, I am so sorry for the hurt I caused."

Rousey’s statement ended with a powerful message to those who might fall into the same trap of conspiracy theories: "Regardless of how many bridges you’ve burned over it, stop digging yourself a deeper hole. No matter how long you’ve gone down the wrong road, you should still turn back." This apology shows Rousey’s genuine remorse and her understanding of the lasting impact her actions have had.

