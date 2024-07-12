Ronda Rousey Once Again Targets Vince McMahon; Says ‘Anyone Better Than Him To Run WWE'

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sexual trafficking allegations.

It seems Ronda Rousey is in no mood to amend her relations with Vince McMahon ever in her life. The MMA legend though didn’t have a serious tussle with McMahon while she was in WWE, she came out hammer and tongs against Vince when the sexual trafficking lawsuit hit the former WWE chairman.

Ronda has once again trained her guns at Vince McMahon. While speaking at CBS Sports, the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion said that anybody would be better to run the place other than Vince McMahon.

And this isn’t the first time she has spoken in such strong language against the former WWE Chairman. In her book, Our Fight, Rousey called Vince, as “Emperor Palpatine” of wrestling, a nod to the Star Wars antagonist. On the contrary, the MMA legend speaks highly of the current WWE COO, Triple H.

What did Ronda say about Vince McMahon and Triple H?

Rousey spoke well of Triple H while comparing the current WWE regime to the earlier one under Vince McMahon. She says, “I think anyone’s better than Vince McMahon. The only place you can go is up. I really enjoy Triple H and working with him, and honestly, I haven’t been watching, but I saw something from Nattie [Neidhart] saying that they had a card recently that had just as many women on it as the men,” she said.

She said that she wants to see the women being equally represented in the show like the men, and according to her, it is happening under Triple H. “I’m really, really happy for all the women still there and thriving under the new regime,” he said.

Rousey has earlier also said that she wished that she had finished her WWE career under Triple H than Vince McMahon. She had praised the WWE COO, saying that he has high regards for the women in the company, and he was the sole reason why she was still there.

“He’s the whole reason that I was there, ‘cause he believed in me. I really wish that my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone,” Rousey had said in an interview with Cageside seats.

Ronda Rousey’s harsh take on Vince McMahon

In her book, Our Fight, Ronda Rousey minces no words against Vince McMahon. When the Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit struck the former WWE Boss, Rousey had said that she wasn’t surprised by it.

In her book, she goes, “It's hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins.”

Rousey had also accused McMahon of never disassociating himself with WWE, and she said that he ran the company secretly through Bruce Prichard.

As for Vince, he has been removed from all WWE shows, and advertisements as he stands accused of serious sexual misconduct in WWE. And the former WWE boss is expected to stay out of the picture for a long time.